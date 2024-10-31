Lions Stand By WR Jameson Williams as He Faces Police Investigation

The Detroit Lions are standing behind wide receiver Jameson Williams as he faces a potential felony investigation in Detroit.

Ross Jones of WXYZ Detroit reported on Oct. 29 that police are investigating why Williams was not taken into custody after Detroit police found a gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop earlier this month. The report noted that police pulled over a vehicle driven by Williams’ brother on Oct. 8 and planned to take the Lions receiver into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, but he was ultimately released.

Williams now faces an investigation into the incident.

The former first-round pick is currently serving a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The Lions stood by Williams through controversy in the past, and head coach Dan Campbell reiterated the team’s support of the third-year wide receiver.

Lions Coach: ‘I Trust This Kid’

It was not clear yet if Williams could face charges for the incident, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported.

“The prosecutor’s office told the Free Press on Wednesday it is reviewing the case and it could take time to decide whether it would bring charges,” Birkett wrote. “Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office added, police are investigating whether officers violated internal policies or laws.”

Whatever direction the investigation takes, the team remains steadfast behind Williams. Campbell noted how he has overcome setbacks in the past, including a four-game suspension last season for violating the league’s rules against gambling, and was confident he could do it again.

“I trust this kid,” Campbell said, via AtoZ Sports. “I trust him, and unfortunately, you’ve got to pay for your sins, and something happens and if this comes down, then so be it, but I know this, we dangled the rope down on the way up, we can’t wait for anybody, and over a year ago he started climbing his way up and he got to us, and maybe he lost his grip, but he’ll climb back up again. That rope’s still there, it’s tied to us, and he’ll be just fine. But he’s part of this team and I trust him.”

The team released a statement saying Williams was forthright about the incident, telling the team afterward.

“Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th,” the team’s statement read, via WXYZ Detroit. “We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know. We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, & we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process”

Jameson Williams Took Responsibility for Latest Suspension

Williams is already set to miss the team’s game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers while finishing out his two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug rules. While Williams took responsibility for the infraction, he also said he does not take any supplements, vitamins, or over-the-counter medication, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“At no time have I ever taken something in an attempt to cheat or look for an unfair advantage,” Williams said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I understand that I am responsible for everything that goes into my body, and I have to take accountability in this instance.”