Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Sends 5-Word Message on Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions will be without some important players when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 27, notably defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Jameson Williams. Hutchinson is out with a for the remainder of the regular season with a broken tibia, while Williams is out for two games, due to “violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.”

This is Williams’ second NFL suspension of his three-year career. In 2023, Williams served a four-game suspension for “violating the NFL’s gambling policy.”

When asked about Williams’ latest suspension from the locker room on October 24, teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown came to his defense with a five-word response.

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Supports Teammate Jameson Williams

“We trust him a lot,” was William’s five-word statement about his teammate and friend, adding, “like (Lions head coach) Dan said.”

“He was out there practicing with us the past two days, pretty sure he’ll be there with us next week, too,” St. Brown added. “So, he’s only missing a few days of actually being in the facility. Obviously, we’re gonna miss him on game days, on Sundays. But, he’s here, he’s getting reps in, mental reps, all that.”

He added, “It’s unfortunate that he has a two-game suspension, but I think we all talked to him as receivers. He’s doing fine, his mental space. He’s good. Whatever happened, happened. He’s going to move on from it, and he’s handled it like a grown man.”

On Wednesday, October 23, Campbell spoke with press about Williams and expressed support for the player, as Williams referenced in his comment.

“I trust this kid. I trust him,” Campbell said. “Unfortunately, you’ve got to pay for your sins. Something happens, and if this comes down, so be it. But I know this, we dangled a rope down on the way up. We can’t wait for anybody. Over a year ago, he started climbing his way up, and he got to us. Maybe he lost his grip, but he’ll climb back up again. That rope is still there. It’s tied to us, and he’ll be just fine. He’s part of this team, and I trust him.”

Campbell added of Williams that “he’s taken huge strides. He’s made huge strides. I recognized that and I think the team recognizes that. So I think he’s going to come back better than he was before.”

Jameson Williams’ Absence Isn’t ‘A Distraction’

When asked if Williams’ absence from the locker room is a distraction, Williams said that wasn’t the case.

“Not really. I don’t think the distraction really comes into this locker room,” St. Brown said. “I feel like it’s more outside this locker room, maybe the fans or things like that. For us, Jameson’s been here, feels like normal.”

He continued, “He’s out there practicing, running routes like normal. The only thing is we can’t use him or he can’t be on our team these next two Sundays. Other than that, it’s been normal. We’re going to miss him these next two weeks, but I’m excited to see the other guys step in and work.”