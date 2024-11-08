Detroit Lions Could Lose Key Player

The Detroit Lions were fairly active during the 2024 offseason, and one of their moves was bringing on a veteran cornerback, who had helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.

The cornerback was Carlton Davis. As for the Lions’ secondary, the team also brought on Terrion Arnold and Amik Robertson, which has proven a good mix. In eight games, Davis has permitted completions on 60.3% of the passes thrown towards him and has a passer rating of 89.1.

Davis will be a free agent next year, and Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department thinks Davis will be set free from Detroit in 2025 free agency and end up with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Detroit Lions Could Lose Veteran Cornerback in Free Agency

In a November 4 feature, NFL analyst and expert Matt Holder of Bleacher Report discussed the crash-and-burn feel for the Las Vegas Raiders right now.

“Vegas has now lost five consecutive games, and there’s not a lot to be hopeful about moving forward,” Holder said. “After trading away Davante Adams earlier this season, it should be expected that they’ll receive calls on some of their veterans ahead of the trade deadline.”

Holder recommended that the Raiders bring Davis into the fold during 2025 free agency.

“The Raiders’ strategy of hoping Jack Jones would live up to the hype he created over the second half of last season has not worked out,” he said. “Their hope that Jakorian Bennett would elevate his game to that of a dependable starter isn’t looking good either. Nate Hobbs is the Raiders’ best cover man, and he’s a free agent this offseason.”

He added, “The Raiders need a veteran starting corner who can stabilize the position. That’s exactly what Carlton Davis has done with the Lions this year. The 28-year-old has come in and given the Lions a more consistent player at the position and could be signed to do the same thing in Vegas.”

Time will tell what shakes out and if Davis ends up with Maxx Crosby in Las Vegas.

Potential New Cornerback Help for the Lions

As for who the Detroit Lions should bring on during 2025 free agency, Holder recommends cornerback Kristian Fulton of the Los Angeles Chargers. He also gives Detroit props for the team’s stellar record, which has seen the team win six in a row and earn the No. 1 spot in NFC North standings at 7-1 heading into the second half of the season.