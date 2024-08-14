Lions Receive Encouraging Injury Update on QB Hendon Hooker, Add Speedy CB

The Detroit Lions added quarterback Jake Fromm to their roster without waiving another quarterback on August 12. Naturally, most pundits didn’t take that as a good sign for Lions injured signal caller Hendon Hooker.

But head coach Dan Campbell provided a much more positive update on Hooker prior to practice on August 14. While appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell said Hooker is trending toward playing in Week 2 of the preseason.

“I think so. I think there’s a good chance,” Campbell said of Hooker’s chances to play. “I can’t say absolutely yes, but I think it’s trending the right way.”

The Lions will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 17.

About a half hour after Campbell spoke on the radio, MLive.com’s Ben Raven reported Hooker was on the field at practice.

The second-year quarterback left Detroit’s first preseason game against the New York Giants on August 8. Campbell told reporters after the game that “he got his bell rung” and was in the concussion protocol.

The Lions also made a roster move on August 14 that didn’t involve any quarterbacks. Pundits could view that as another sign Hooker will be back soon.

On defense, the Lions waived injured safety Morice Norris and replaced him with veteran cornerback Javelin Guidry.

If nothing else, Guidry will add speed to the Detroit secondary. Guidry ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds at the 2020 NFL combine. That was the second-fastest time at the 2020 combine behind only former wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

Lions’ Hendon Hooker Returns to Practice

Campbell didn’t have an update on whether Hooker has cleared the concussion protocol. He will have to do that to play against the Chiefs.

But Campbell’s comments certainly foreshadow that he expects Hooker to clear the protocol over the next few days.

The Lions quarterback missed all of his rookie season recovering from an ACL injury he suffered during his final college campaign in 2022. So, Week 1 of the preseason was actually Hooker’s first action in an NFL game.

Hooker completed 5 of 9 passes for 36 yards before departing. He also led the Lions with 34 rushing yards on 4 carries. Hooker suffered his concussion on one of his runs.

In addition to Hooker, Campbell had positive updates on other injured Lions players. He said on 97.1 The Fan that cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., along with running back Jahmyr Gibbs, “will be fine.”

Lions Sign CB Javelin Guidry, Waive Safety Morice Norris

With the Lions waiving Norris, they could have solidified quarterback or running back with additional depth. Instead, the team added another cornerback with a journeyman speedster.

Guidry debuted with the New York Jets in 2020 after signing as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 28 games for the Jets, starting five contests, over two seasons. Guidry then played in four contests for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

The 26-year-old cornerback has also experienced stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons during his career. He spent 2023 training camp with the Jets until the team placed him on injured reserve on August 17.

Guidry replaces Norris, who signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent this past spring.

In 32 NFL games, Guidry has posted 70 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss. He’s also registered 4 forced fumbles, 3 pass defenses and 2 quarterback hits.