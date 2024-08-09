Lions Get Bad News With Lineman’s Injury Update: Report

The injury Detroit Lions offensive tackle Connor Galvin sustained in Week 1 of the preseason was as bad as it looked. Galvin left on a cart during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants on August 8.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on August 9 that Galvin has a torn MCL and will miss the rest of the season.

“Source: Lions OT Connor Galvin suffered a torn MCL in Thursday night’s preseason game and will require season-ending surgery,” wrote Fowler on X (formerly Twitter).

As Fowler noted, Galvin is in his second season with the Lions. He signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft.

Galvin dressed for one game during his rookie season.

Lions’ Connor Galvin Will Miss the 2024 NFL Season

Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated during his postgame press conference that Galvin could be sidelined for a lengthy period. That update coupled with Galvin leaving on a cart made Fowler’s report far from surprising.

Galvin sat toward the bottom of Detroit’s offensive tackle depth chart before the preseason began. But with his injury, the Lions lose a potential practice squad candidate.

In college, Galvin dressed for 58 games over five seasons at Baylor. He started 35 contests from 2020-22.

Galvin appeared in Detroit’s Week 4 contest against the Green Bay Packers last season. He played 7 snaps on special teams but didn’t get a snap on offense.

The Lions elevated Galvin to the active roster for one other game, but he didn’t play. Detroit signed Galvin to a reserve/futures contract on January 30.

With the second-year offensive tackle out for the season, the Lions have five offensive tackles left on their 90-man roster. Veterans Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker are Detroit’s two stalwarts at tackle on their offensive line. Veteran swing tackle Dan Skipper has also been with the Lions for several years.

For additional depth, the Lions drafted offensive tackle Giovanni Manu in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. Second-year tackle Colby Sorsdal is also on Detroit’s roster.

Lions Suffer 3 Other Injuries in Preseason Week 1

Unfortuantely for the Lions, Galvin wasn’t the only player to leave with an injury. Most notably, backup quarterback Hendon Hooker didn’t finish his NFL debut because of a concussion.

Hooker apparently sustained his head injury on a play where he scrambled. Instead of sliding, the quarterback lowered his shoulder into Giants safety Gervarrius Owens.

Hooker was making his first appearance in a game for the Lions. He missed all of the 2023 season while recovering from an ACL injury he had at the end of his college career at Tennessee.

Campbell told reporters after the game that Hooker, along with wide receiver Antoine Green, are in the concussion protocol.

Furthermore, defensive lineman David Bada suffered an Achilles injury. Campbell grouped Bada together with Galvin as injuries that could sideline the players for a significant amount of time.

Campbell also added that defensive end James Houston suffered a bone bruise. But Campbell didn’t sound too overly concerned with that ailment.

The Lions will play their next preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 17. Kickoff is at 4 pm ET at Arrowhead Stadium.