Lions Predicted to Trade Promising QB Before Ever Playing an NFL Down

Developing Hendon Hooker could turn out to be a short-term project for the Detroit Lions.
The Lions invested a third-round pick on the promising quarterback last year, knowing that his rookie season would be a wash as he recovered from a torn ACL. But during that season, Jared Goff firmly established himself as the quarterback of the present and future, earning a massive contract extension and narrowing the path for Hooker to play one day.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes the Lions could cash out now, trading Hooker in the offseason to get a top return rather than watch him languish behind Goff for the next three years.
“The Detroit Lions gave Jared Goff a contract extension this offseason, which pretty much ensures Hooker will be a backup throughout his rookie deal,” Holder wrote. “Trading last year’s third-round pick to a QB-needy team sooner rather than later would allow the front office to maximize its return for him.”
Hendon Hooker’s Stock Could Be High
Holder is not the only analyst to suggest the Lions could trade Hooker. The Atheltic’s Colton Pouncy agreed that the Lions could move on from the former Tennessee quarterback due to his being firmly stuck behind Goff with no chance to move into a starting role, but suggested a different timeline.
“The Lions drafted him to be a high-upside backup with starting potential if needed, but now that he’s blocked by Goff for the foreseeable future, could a trade down the road be the best way to maximize his value?” Pouncy wrote. “It’s an interesting discussion. Probably not one for the 2024 season, but perhaps when we get deeper into his rookie contract.”
Hooker’s stock could be high. Writing for The Athletic in October 2023, former NFL general manager Randy Mueller noted that the Lions were not the only team to give Hooker a high rating coming out of college.
“Last year during my draft prep I saw a QB who, after a full evaluation, I felt was a possible NFL starter,” Mueller wrote. “Hendon Hooker from the University of Tennessee showed me arm talent, good athletic ability, an ability to process and NFL accuracy. He threw with enough timing and anticipation that I ranked him in my top five QBs for the 2023 NFL Draft.”
Hooker spent most of the 2023 season on the reserve list, but returned to the roster for the final stretch and served as emergency quarterback.
Second-Year Quarterback Still Working Through Issues
John Maakaron of SI.com’s All Lions noted that Hooker has struggled with some timing issues through the team’s early practices, yet still showed steady signs of improvement. Quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell shared praise for Hooker’s work ethic, noting he is getting better in both the physical and mental aspects of the job.
“It’s in every area. I don’t know if I can pinpoint one area where we’ve seen the most growth. I think just his presence in the huddle has improved significantly,” Brunell said, via SI.com. “His understanding of our concepts and the intent of the plays that are being called by coach Johnson and what we’re trying to accomplish out there.
“He just has a much better feel at this time than he did a year ago of course and that comes with just getting reps. He’s actually able to go out there and play some football. With that, he’s made a lot of mistakes, he’s done a lot of good things, but we have seen some growth in such a short amount of time.”