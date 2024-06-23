Lions Predicted to Trade Promising QB Before Ever Playing an NFL Down

Developing Hendon Hooker could turn out to be a short-term project for the Detroit Lions.

The Lions invested a third-round pick on the promising quarterback last year, knowing that his rookie season would be a wash as he recovered from a torn ACL. But during that season, Jared Goff firmly established himself as the quarterback of the present and future, earning a massive contract extension and narrowing the path for Hooker to play one day.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes the Lions could cash out now, trading Hooker in the offseason to get a top return rather than watch him languish behind Goff for the next three years.

“The Detroit Lions gave Jared Goff a contract extension this offseason, which pretty much ensures Hooker will be a backup throughout his rookie deal,” Holder wrote. “Trading last year’s third-round pick to a QB-needy team sooner rather than later would allow the front office to maximize its return for him.”