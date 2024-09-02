Dan Campbell Spills Truth on Lions Ex-2nd Rounder Before Week 1: ‘Here to Stay’

The 2021 draft class for the Detroit Lions could be remembered as one of the best in the franchise’s history. But one player from that class who hasn’t quite lived up to expectations is defensive end Levi Onwuzurike.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters on September 2 that Onwuzurike’s body was one of the main things holding him back in his first three NFL seasons. But Campbell claimed that won’t be the case anymore in 2024.

“He came in, and he clearly looked better. He looked healthy. He’s big. He’s strong, and then training camp, with pads, whatever this has been, 30 days. Hard-heavy work. Live days, you name it. There’s no indication that this is not holding up,” Campbell told the media. “He looks just as strong and powerful as ever, and so I think it’s here to stay.

“Nothing is going to tell me that it’s not, and that’s really been the hold back is his body. Trusting his body.”

With his body holding up because he’s in better shape, Campbell described that Onwuzurike was on the field for more repetitions this spring and summer. As a result, he’s getting better, faster.

“He’s in a good place right now,” Campbell added. “I think he’s very much going to be a part of this.

“He’s one of those pieces I think of when it comes time to close the pocket down on the quarterback. I think he’s one of those guys, I really do.”

High Expectations for Levi Onwuzurike for 2024 Season

At one point this past offseason, it wasn’t clear that Onwuzurike would still be on the Lions roster this fall, let alone a breakout candidate. SI.com’s Christian Booher identified Onwuzurike as a potential cut candidate on February 14 if the Lions deemed creating additional salary cap space a priority.

“Onwuzurike has had an underwhelming start to his career after being a 2021 second-round pick,” Booher wrote. “A decision to part ways with the Washington product this offseason would generate just under $1.8 million in cap savings.”

Booher, though, added that Onwuzurike’s upside was likely going to outweigh the cap savings potential. The Lions apparently agreed, and they could reap the benefits with a breakout season from the fourth-year defensive end.

Last season, Onwuzurike posted 5 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 1 sack in 10 games. At various points during the regular season, Onwuruzike was a healthy scratch.

He also played in all three of Detroit’s playoff games, making 2 combined tackles in those contests.

In 2022, Onwuzurike missed the entire season because of a back injury. During his rookie 2021 season, he posted 35 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack with 2 pass defenses in 16 games.

Detroit’s Incredibly Productive 2021 Draft Class

If Onwuzurike experiences a breakout campaign, the Lions 2021 draft class would become one of the best in recent memory. It arguably already is.

In 2021, the Lions drafted starting right tackle Penei Sewell at No. 7 overall. Then in addition to Onwuzurike, the Lions selected defensive tackle Alim McNeill and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu on Day 2 of the 2021 draft.

Detroit then made one of the best picks on Day 3 with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round. The Lions also grabbed linebacker Derrick Barnes in the fourth round and then running back Jermar Jefferson in the seventh round.

If Onwuzurike starts in 2024, six of the team’s 22 starters will be from the 2021 draft class. Two of them have All-Pro potential (Sewell and St. Brown), and another (McNeill) is a Pro Bowl candidate.

Campbell left little doubt during his September 2 press conference that Onwuzurike will finally fulfill his draft expectations this season. The Lions head coach mentioned the defensive end among the other stars on the team that he often touts as the organization’s “foundation.”