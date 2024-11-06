Lions’ Jared Goff Gets Unexpected 3-Word Message from Rival

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been on fire lately, and he’s leading the Lions into Week 10 with a 7-1 record. Now, Goff is getting some major praise from an unexpected source.
Former Green Bay Packers and current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, November 5, and was asked about if he watched the Packers vs. Lions game.
In response, Rodgers talked up Goff in a big way.
Former MVP Quarterback Gushes Over Jared Goff
The most heart-warming part of Rodgers’ remarks came in a simple, three-word comment: “I love Jared,” he said. How sweet.
But, that wasn’t all. Rodgers elaborated on his admiration for Goff and how he’s helped turn the Lions around.
“Well, first of all, I love Jared. He’s definitely a guy I’ve pulled for,” Rodgers said. “He was written off, for sure. He was definitely written off. When the trade happened with Matthew (Stafford), I love Matthew too, he’s one of my favorite players to watch. The sentiment wasn’t, ‘Oh, just trading places for these guys.’ It was, ‘Oh, the Lions gave up a franchise quarterback for Jared Goff.’ That’s what the sentiment was.”
Rodgers added that Goff has “done is nothing less than sensational.”
“It’s hard to complete passes at that rate,” he said. “I can’t remember what the stat was, but it was a ridiculous stat, where you’re like, ‘How is this possible?’ Over five or six games, and only like 24 incompletions or something like that. That’s wild. It’s wild. It’s bananas. Give credit to his coordinator for sure, but please give credit to this man. This is not easy. Being that efficient, it is a testament for any quarterback, young or old. He’s throwing the ball downfield accurately, but he’s being really smart with the football.”
Jared Goff Said Playing Green Bay ‘Was a Fun Game’
Following Detroit’s impressive 24-14 win over Green Bay in rainy, outdoor conditions on Sunday, November 3, Goff was all smiles doing a postgame interview with Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews.
“Just took care of the ball in a good way,” he said to Andrews. “The gloves helped me. Guys got open and we protected pretty well.”
He added, “It was a fun game. Whenever you get in these games–they’re kind of once-a-year ones like this, in Green Bay, in Lambeau, we’re supposed to be the ‘dome’ team, we’re supposed to be the team that can’t play outside, and we come out here and win.”
Sunday’s win means the Lions have now won three years in a row in Green Bay, in different weather conditions. The Lions have two more outdoors games this season: against the Chicago Bears in Week 16 and in San Francisco in Week 17.
Goff’s numbers are truly fantastic this season. During his last six games, Goff has completed 82.8% of his passes with 13 touchdowns, one interception and a 140.1 passer rating. That marks the highest completion rate and passer rating over any six-game span in the entire history of the NFL history, Lions PR noted.
