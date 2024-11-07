The 10 Best Detroit Lions RBs of All Time, Ranked

The Detroit Lions have been marked by a rich tradition of standout running backs.

In fact, running back has arguably been one of the franchise’s strongest positions, producing some of the most electrifying players in NFL history. In their early years, the Lions were among the most competitive teams in the league, winning NFL Championships (pre-Super Bowl era) in 1935, 1952, 1953, and 1957.

But the team has not appeared in a Super Bowl since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, contributing to its reputation for underachievement in the modern era.

Despite this, the Lions have boasted several individual stars who have brought national attention to the franchise. Many of them have been running backs. This list counts down the top 10 Lions RBs ever, showcasing players who made an impact with their versatility, power and skill.

*Note: All awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Lions only. All stats/awards are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Ace Gutowsky

Years as a Lion : 1934-1938

: 1934-1938 Championships & awards : NFL Champion (1935)

: Iconic performance: November 1, 1936, Gutowsky rushed for a career-high 137 yards, also adding a score on the ground in Detroit‘s 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.

Ace Gutowsky was one of the top fullbacks of his era, known for his physical style of play and productivity on the ground. A key component of the team’s 1935 championship squad, Gutowsky finished his career with 3,077 rushing yards, which still ranks 7th in team history. He’s tied for 10th in rushing TDs with 20, which doesn’t sound like a huge amount until considering the times in which he played. Gutowsky regularly gained the tough yards, and he deserves a spot here.

9. James Jones

Years as a Lion : 1983-1988

: 1983-1988 Iconic performance: September 7, 1986, Jones rushed for 174 yards and a TD in a 13-10 win over the rival Minnesota Vikings.

James Jones, primarily a fullback, had an underrated career with the Lions in the mid-1980s. Initially a blocker for Billy Sims, he later became the primary back and excelled, surpassing 1,000 yards from scrimmage for three straight seasons (1983-1985). His punishing running style made him a fan favorite. Jones played in 85 games (84 starts) for Detroit, racking up 3,452 rushing yards (6th all time in team history) and 23 touchdowns (8th).

8. Bob Hoernschemeyer

Years as a Lion : 1950-1955

: 1950-1955 Championships & awards : 2-time NFL champion (1952, 1953) 2-time Pro Bowl selection (1951, 1952) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1951, 1952)

: Iconic performance: November 23, 1950, against the New York Yanks, Hoernschemeyer had the longest run in Lions history when he went 96 yards for a touchdown in the 4th quarter. He finished with 198 yards in Detroit’s 39-14 win.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Hoernschemeyer played during the Lions’ golden era in the early 1950s, contributing to two NFL championships. He was known for his versatility, handling both running and passing duties for the Lions during a defining moment in team history. He led the team in rushing from 1950-1953, amassing over 3,000 yards in total, and Hoernschemeyer also still holds the franchise record for longest run (96 yards) in team history. Considering the company he’s in, that’s an impressive feat.

7. Kevin Jones

Years as a Lion : 2004-2007

: 2004-2007 Iconic performance: December 5, 2004, against the Arizona Cardinals, Jones ran for 196 yards and a TD on 26 carries in the Lions’ 26-14 win.

Jones brought hope to Detroit with his dynamic rookie season in 2004, rushing for 1,133 yards. However, injuries prevented him from fully realizing his potential, though he remained productive during his four seasons in Detroit. His dual-threat capability was particularly impressive, contributing both on the ground and in the passing game. He had over 1,200 yards from scrimmage in two of his four seasons with the team. His 3,067 rushing yards is 7th in team history, and his 24 touchdowns are also ranked 7th.

6. Altie Taylor

Years as a Lion : 1969-1975

: 1969-1975 Iconic performance: October 28, 1973, Taylor rushed for 160 yards and a score on 23 carries in 34-0 shellacking of the Green Bay Packers.

Altie Taylor played seven seasons with the Lions, a significant period for an NFL running back, especially during an era known for its physical style of play. He appeared in 91 games (83 starts) and carried the ball 1,165 times, which is 3rd in franchise history. During his time with the Lions, Taylor amassed 4,297 rushing yards, and that still places him 4th on the all-time rushing list for the franchise. His 24 rushing TDs are tied for 6th. His 3.7 yards per carry is a big reason he’s not ranked higher on this list.

5. Dexter Bussey

Years as a Lion : 1974-1984

: 1974-1984 Iconic performance: Thanksgiving Day in 1976 against the Buffalo Bills, Bussey ran for 137 yards and a score on 27 carries in a 27-14 Lions victory.

Dexter Bussey’s longevity with the Lions (1974-1984) was remarkable. A versatile back, he excelled both as a rusher and a receiver during his tenure with the team. He surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage in three different seasons and held the franchise rushing record for several years. Bussey appeared in 150 games for the Lions, starting 100. He rushed for 5,105 rushing yards (that’s currently 3rd in team history) and 18 rushing touchdowns in that span, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

4. Mel Farr

Years as a Lion : 1967-1973

: 1967-1973 Awards : Offensive Rookie of the Year (1967) 2-time Pro Bowl selection (1967, 1970)

: Iconic performance: October 13, 1968, against the Chicago Bears, Farr rushed 18 times for 138 yards and 2 TDs, also catching a TD passing the Lions’ 28-10 win.

Drafted 7th overall in 1967, Mel Farr burst onto the scene by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Lions in 1967, netting over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his debut season. Despite being plagued by injuries, Farr was a two-time Pro Bowler and finished his career as one of Detroit’s most effective backs of his era. He finished his career with 3,072 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns (26 rushing, 5th all time, 10 receiving). He also fumbled just 19 times in 739 carries, making him one of the team’s most sure-handed RBs ever.

3. Doak Walker

Years as a Lion : 1950-1955

: 1950-1955 Championships & awards : 2-time NFL champion (1952, 1953) 4-time First-team All-Pro (1950, 1951, 1953, 1954) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (1950, 1951, 1953–1955) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: November 19, 1950, Walker totaled 114 yards and 3 TDs from scrimmage in a 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers.

A Hall of Famer, Doak Walker was an all-around player who was not only a running back but also handled kicking duties and even recorded interceptions on defense. In his six seasons with the Lions, Walker was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, and his contributions helped Detroit win two NFL championships. He racked up 4,059 yards from scrimmage and 33 total touchdowns over his six seasons with the team. Though his NFL career was relatively brief, his consistent excellence and leadership in an era when the Lions were dominant solidified his legendary status.

2. Billy Sims

Years as a Lion : 1980-1984

: 1980-1984 Awards : Offensive Rookie of the Year (1980) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1980-1981) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (1980-1982)

: Iconic performance: We’ll go with the first-ever game of Simms’ career on September 7, 1980, against the L.A. Rams. Simms rushed for 153 yards and 3 TDs in a 41-20 win.

Running back Billy Sims exploded into the NFL as the first overall pick in 1980, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year with over 1,300 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. His career was cut short by a knee injury, but Sims was one of the most exciting running backs of his time. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and led the Lions to the playoffs twice during his brief but electric career. He played in 60 games (58 starts) for Detroit, amassing 5,106 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns (both currently 2nd all-time in franchise history), averaging an impressive 4.5 yards per carry.

1. Barry Sanders

Years as a Lion : 1989-1998

: 1989-1998 Awards : NFL Most Valuable Player (1997) 2-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1994, 1997) NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1989) 6-time first-team All-Pro (1989–1991, 1994, 1995, 1997) 4-time second-team All-Pro (1992, 1993, 1996, 1998) 10-time Pro Bowl selection (1989–1998) 2-time Bert Bell Award (1991, 1997) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: Thanksgiving Day in 1991, Sanders rushed for 220 yards and 4 TDs on 23 carries in a 34-14 win over the Vikings.

Few would ever debate that Barry Sanders is the greatest Lions running back ever — he’s also one of the greatest and most electrifying rushers to ever play the game. Sanders ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his 10 seasons and remains 4th all-time in NFL history in rushing yards with 15,269. A 10-time Pro Bowler, Sanders’ skillset, style and ability to make defenders miss made him a legend. His decision to retire abruptly at age 30, just 1,457 yards short of the all-time rushing record, only adds to his mystique. He finished tops in team history with 99 rushing touchdowns, also netting nearly 3,000 receiving yards and 10 receiving TDs. It simply doesn’t get much better than Barry.

The list isn’t over yet! See our pick for Number 11 HERE. Sound off to let us know who we missed!