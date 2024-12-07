Detroit Lions Respond to ‘Disrespectful’ Packers Trolling

The Detroit Lions are opening up about the trash talk that was going on from the Green Bay Packers before their Week 14 game.

The Detroit Lions have bragging rights after pulling off a win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, December 5. However, with high-profile NFL games comes trolling, and there was plenty of it going around before, during and after the matchup.

Now, some members of the Detroit Lions are speaking out about the “disrespectful” talk, and they’re flexing after the win.

The Packers Were ‘Saying Craziness’

Following the Lions’ win over the Packers, cornerback Carlton Davis was asked about Green Bay’s trash talk before the game. The Packers were confident they could tank the Lions’ defense, which has lost quiet a few players to injuries, but that didn’t happen.

“They was saying craziness, like Jordan Love was about to pass for 430 or some … like that,” he told reporters. “I don’t know, but that was disrespectful. Like, what the … you know what I mean? But, whatever. I think he had like 200 passing yards, and we gave up some B.S. We’ll see them again next year or hopefully in the playoffs. But, it’s not over yet.”

While Davis didn’t like the Packers’ boasting, he didn’t want to embarrass the team on the field. He just wanted to beat them.

When asked if he thought the Lions humiliated the Packers, he replied, “Nah, nah. We’re not trying to humiliate them.”

Davis added, “That’s just how we play ball. Coach said it before the game, ‘We’re going for all the fourth-and-1’s, fourth-and-shorts, that’s what we’re about to do.’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, do it coach.’ Cause if y’all don’t get it, we’re gonna get back on the field and play ball.”

More Detroit Lions Players Open Up on Packers

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith also wasn’t feeling the negative talk from the Packers. He, of course, is a former Packer, so this game meant a bit more to him.

After the Lions’ win over the Packers, NFL Network’s Stacey Dales spoke with Smith and brought up the revenge game idea.

“Za’Darius, you told me this week, kind of a little bit of a revenge game because you gave that franchise, for three years, your everything”, Dales said.

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has expressed his disappointment in Ford Field’s security following an altercation with a Lions fan.

LaFleur confronted a fan who helping hold the American flag for the national anthem on the field. Things got heated, and after the game, he told press that the fan was “talking junk to our players, giving them the throat-slash sign. You’re trying to de-escalate it, and then he gets in my face.”

“I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike,” he added. “Like, I’ve never seen that. I have been on many fields, usually they police that much better. I just thought it was an arrogant fan that wanted to get in part of the action. I’d like to see security step in there and get him out of there. He shouldn’t be doing that.”