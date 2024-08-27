Packers Cut Controversial Draft Pick After Just 1 Season: Report

The Green Bay Packers are making several moves on their way down to the unofficial 53-man roster later this month, and kicker Anders Carlson was unable to avoid the cut line.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported on Tuesday, August 27, that Green Bay decided to part ways with Carlson just one year after selecting him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

“The team cut Carlson on Tuesday, a source told ESPN, as they began the process of trimming their roster,” Demovsky wrote.

Carlson suffered through a tumultuous regular season and playoff run during his rookie campaign, connecting on 27-of-33 field goal tries and just 34-of-39 extra point attempts, per Pro Football Reference. He also missed a 41-yard field goal against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Round, which the Packers lost by 3 points.

Greg Joseph and Alex Hale are now the two remaining kickers on Green Bay’s roster.

