Packers Voice ‘High Level of Concern’ Over Jordan Love Injury

The Green Bay Packers lost Jordan Love to an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, and he may end up missing more time based on the first update involving the quarterback’s health following the game.

Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to media members during the postgame press conference, offering details on Love’s groin injury and voicing concern over its implications.

“Obviously high level of concern,” LaFleur said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think everybody could see him struggling to move around, and I just got to a point where we didn’t — he didn’t feel like he could protect himself.”

Love left the contest in the third quarter after completing 14-of-22 passes for 196 yards and 1 INT. Backup quarterback Malik Willis stepped in and went 4-of-5 for 56 yards and 1 TD in relief, as the Packers went on to beat the Jaguars 30-27 by way of a game-winning field goal.

