Packers QB Jordan Love Drops Startling Injury Update: Report

The Green Bay Packers could be back to full strength under center by this weekend.

That’s the hope of recently injured quarterback Jordan Love who returned to practice on Wednesday, September 18, just 12 days after he sprained his MCL against the Philadelphia Eagles‘ late in the Packers’ Week 1 loss.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported via “NFL Live” on Wednesday that Love is “hopeful” to play in the team’s Week 3 road matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Love spoke to reporters following the practice session, during which he praised the job the offense did against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, shouting out backup QB Malik Willis in particular.

“I think Malik did a great job,” Love said. “What we did last week gives everybody more confidence going forward if I’m not there this week.”

Schefter added that Love now appears on track to return against either the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 or the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 if he is unable to get back onto the field by this Sunday.

