Packers QB Jordan Love to ‘Miss Some Time’ After Specific Injury Revealed: Report

Getty Quarterback Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers will be without quarterback Jordan Love for a period of time following the knee injury he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, but it won’t be the entire season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported an update on the nature of Love’s injury, which was at the same time good and bad news.

“Sources: Packers QB Jordan Love is believed to have injured his MCL, pending further testing,” Schefter posted to X on Saturday, September 7. “It is not expected to be a season-ending injury, but he is expected to miss some time.”

Green Bay now must decide whether to add more depth to the quarterback room or to roll with backup Malik Willis, who has been with the team for less than two weeks, and second-year practice squad quarterback Sean Clifford.

