Packers OL Jordan Morgan Gets Concerning Injury Update

The Green Bay Packers were hoping that Jordan Morgan could quickly get acclimated to the NFL. Unfortunately, he’s already suffered a setback at training camp.

Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke with reporters on August 7. During the press conference, he revealed that Morgan would miss some time after suffering a shoulder injury.

“He’ll be out probably for a week or so,” LaFleur explained. “Nothing long term.”

With Morgan trying to get comfortable playing at right guard, the injury is a setback to his long-term development. The good news is that it shouldn’t be a long-term issue, and the Packers will likely have him back and available for at least one preseason game before the 2024 season begins.

What Is Jordan Morgan’s Long-Term Position?

The Packers have a history of developing versatile offensive linemen. Morgan might be the next player to be able to play all over the offensive line.

Morgan was a full-time starter at left tackle during his college career with the Arizona Wildcats. He thrived in that role, earning All-Pac-12 honors in back-to-back seasons.

However, Morgan came into the NFL with a smaller frame for a tackle. His pre-draft measurements had him listed at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds with sub-33-inch arm length. That arm length would put Morgan in the ninth percentile among NFL offensive tackles.

That smaller frame, along with two established starters in Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom, has Morgan kicked inside to guard to start his NFL career. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich explained that while he will start at guard, Morgan will eventually get opportunities to train around the offensive line.

“…we looked and we thought the right guard position was the best spot,” Stenavich told reporters. “As of now, we’ll focus there. As he grasps it and gets better there, we can move him around if we want to or he does a great job there and we’re good to go. Right now, we’re focusing on keeping him at one spot that way he can really hone in on it and be the best he can be.”

There’s still plenty of time for Morgan to find his footing. But an injury this early into his NFL career could hurt his ability to be ready to perform in Week 1.

Latest Packers Injuries

Morgan isn’t the only player dealing with injuries at Packers training camp.

The Packers are currently dealing with multiple injuries up front on the defensive line. Kingsley Enagbare, Keshawn Banks, and Deslin Alexandre are all on the injury report, leaving the team thin at the position. Brian Gutekunst made a corresponding move by signing former Detroit Lions pass rusher Zach Morton to the 90-man roster.

In more positive news, Packers running back Josh Jacobs made his return to the field. LaFleur noted on August 7 that the veteran running back looks explosive and will have a big impact on Green Bay’s offense.

“I just get so excited that he can do it all,” LaFleur said. “He can be a weapon in the passing game, not only as a pass protector but out of the backfield catching the ball. He’s got great hands. He hit some speeds yesterday that was exciting to see.”