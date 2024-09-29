Packers Star Facing Potential Suspension After ‘Whopping’ Fine

Early this month, Packers running back Josh Jacobs (and the team) got a warning from the NFL: If he did not stop lowering his helmet into opposing defenders, he would face increased fines and even a suspension.

On Saturday, Jacobs was hit with the former, as the NFL walloped him with one of the biggest fines of the year, a $45,020 infraction for lowering his helmet into Titans defensive back Quandre Diggs after a 10-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Jacobs is appealing the fine, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

In his original report on the play, on Saturday, Pelissero wrote on Twitter/X, “The NFL fined #Packers RB Josh Jacobs a whopping $45,020 for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet last week. No flag was thrown.”

On Sunday he updated that, writing, “Josh Jacobs is appealing his $45,020 fine — his first since the NFL warned him and a short list of other players before the season that future safety violations could lead to a suspension. Jacobs was fined twice for use of helmet in 2023; one was rescinded and the other reduced.”

Packers Would Be Fined, Too

Back on September 8, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the league had sent memos to more than 20 players and teams issuing warnings on safety violations. Jacobs was among those players, having gotten the attention of the NFL for lowering his helmet while he was with the Raiders.

At the time, the league also informed teams, including the Packers, that they would be held accountable for players who violate safety rules, a system known as the “club remittance policy.”

Schefter quoted the memo to teams:

“When a player receives league discipline for a Covered Infraction, the fine amount (or the amount of salary forfeited in the case of a suspension), up to a maximum of $75,000 per infraction, will be counted toward his club’s season total,” the league’s memo to teams said. “For the 2024 season, the Remittance Policy will be triggered when players on a club incur more than $90,000 in fines or suspensions. If that threshold is exceeded, the club will be required to remit an amount equal to the cumulative amount of fines for Covered Infractions incurred by its players.

“For example, if players on a club incur a total of $175,000 in fines/suspensions for Covered Infractions during the 2024 season, that club will be required to remit $175,000.”

Josh Jacobs Will Not Change Running Style

Depending on how Jacobs’ appeal plays out, the big fear is that another such infraction would lead to a suspension. That would be a big blow to a Packers offense that has thrived with Jacobs now in the mix. Jacobs has 278 yards rushing (sixth in the NFL) in three games on 62 carries (third in the NFL).

Two of the three games Jacobs has played for the Packers came without quarterback Jordan Love on hand, with more emphasis given to the running game. However, even with Love back, the Packers want offensive balance. Losing Jacobs to a future suspension would be a blow.

That, though, almost seems likely at this point. Jacobs dealt with the issue in Las Vegas last year, and said it was merely his style of play, something he could not change.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to play my brand of football,” Jacobs said in 2023. “Obviously I don’t intentionally go out there and try to hit with my helmet or hurt anyone. But at the end of the day, if I gotta get him, I am gonna get him. So, it is what it is.”