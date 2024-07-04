Packers Named Potential Suitor for Former $54 Million Free Agent

The Green Bay Packers may not be done bringing in players before training camp, and a cheap veteran like linebacker Kwon Alexander could make a lot of sense.

Kristopher Knox with Bleacher Report gave out some bargain-bin free agent options. On top of that, they provided some potential suitors for each available veteran.

Knox laid out what could make Alexander a suitable option for Green Bay.

“Due to his injury history and age…Alexander should be available at a team-friendly price,” Knox wrote. “The Green Bay Packers could also use Alexander’s services after parting with linebacker De’Vondre Campbell early in the offseason. In Green Bay, Alexander could help mentor rookie second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper.”

It wouldn’t be the splashiest move for the Packers. However, it could give the team some legitimate depth at linebacker.

Kwon Alexander’s NFL Career

There was a time where Alexander looked like a future star in the NFL. Injuries derailed that possibility, but he’s still managed to carve out a lengthy and productive career.

Alexander was only a fourth-round pick out of LSU back in 2015. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended up naming him a starter as a rookie, and by his second season he took the league by storm. He led the NFL with 108 solo tackles that year, then followed that up with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2017.

The San Francisco 49ers loved what they saw from Alexander. The team signed him to a four-year, $54 million deal in 2019, despite him tearing his ACL the previous season.

Unfortunately, Alexander wasn’t able to find that same kind of success in the Bay Area. He was traded to the New Orleans Saints during the 2020 season, and has since bounced around the league with multiple teams.

Injuries have continued to plague Alexander’s career. He’s only been able to play more than 12 games once over the last six seasons. To make matters worse, he’s now coming off of a torn Achilles and will be turning 30 years old in August.

Alexander has struggled to stay healthy, but could still be a valuable veteran presence to a younger team like the Packers.

The Packers Have Decent Linebacker Depth

After years of concern about Green Bay’s linebacker position, 2024 might finally be different.

The Packers have some promising players on the depth chart at linebacker. Quay Walker is a former first-round pick who has shown flashes of brilliance during his two NFL seasons. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is bringing a new defensive scheme that could unlock Walker’s potential in 2024.

Meanwhile, undersized linebacker Isaiah McDuffie had the best year of his young career in 2023. He finished the season with a career-high 86 total tackles despite being listed at just 227 pounds.

The Packers even double-dipped at linebacker in this year’s draft. Edgerrin Cooper is expected to have a big rookie year as the team’s second-round pick. He’s already drawing rave reviews from offseason workouts heading into training camp. Fellow rookie Ty’Ron Hopper could also work into a rotational role, particularly with his ability to attack downhill.

Even veteran Eric Wilson will likely serve a role on the Packers roster. The 29-year-old played a key role on the team’s special teams units, even recovering a fumble coughed up by Keisean Nixon in the team’s playoff game against the 49ers.

Unlike previous seasons, the Packers might have enough depth at linebacker to not need to take a swing on a free agent like Alexander.