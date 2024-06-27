Packers Encouraged to Sign Former $54 Million Pro Bowler

The Green Bay Packers have loaded up on defensive talent the last few seasons, and veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander could be an intriguing addition to that unit before the start of training camp.

Alex Ballentine with Bleacher Report shared a few free agents that the Packers should consider adding ahead of training camp. The list included offensive lineman Greg Van Roten and safety Jayron Kearse.

Ballentine also laid out why Alexander would be a logical addition.

“The move from a 3-4 to a 4-3 base defense under Jeff Hafley means the Packers should be playing more off-ball linebackers this season,” Ballentine wrote. “Kwon Alexander should be a consideration. Unlike some of the other linebackers still on the market he hasn’t hit 30 years old yet…Alexander would give the Packers some injury insurance and allow the younger options to come along at their own pace.”

An extra off-ball linebacker could allow the Packers to breathe a little easier with depth at the position.

Does Kwon Alexander Have Anything Left in the Tank?

It’s been a while since Alexander was at the peak of his powers. Still, he’s a veteran linebacker with plenty of NFL experience.

Alexander was a fourth-round pick out of LSU back in 2015. It didn’t take long for him to start turning heads with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led the NFL 108 solo tackles in 2016, then earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017.

The San Francisco 49ers signed Alexander to a four-year, $54 million deal in 2019 after such a strong start to his career. He lasted less than two seasons in the Bay Area before being traded to the New Orleans Saints.

Alexander bounced around the league the last few years. Unfortunately, he’s been unable to replicate his early-career success. Injuries have played a part in that, playing double-digit games in just two of the last seven seasons.

While teams could show some interest in Alexander, it’s no guarantee when he’ll be ready to play. He suffered a torn Achilles against the Packers in November, and could be out for a significant amount of time.

Still, once healthy, a team like Green Bay could consider picking Alexander up on a team-friendly deal.

Green Bay’s New Linebackers

The Packers already have a couple of established linebackers in Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie. They also added a few new faces through the NFL draft.

Edgerrin Cooper is expected to be a starter as a rookie. A second-round pick out of Texas A&M, he was named a consensus All-American after an electric season for the Aggies. He has a lengthy frame and flies around to the football. His play speed and downhill intensity will immediately translate to the NFL level.

The Packers also added another potential rotational linebacker a round later, taking Ty’Ron Hopper out of Missouri. He’s a lengthy, downhill linebacker with the movement skills and athletic ability to potentially be an asset in coverage.

With two established veterans and two rookies, the Packers could quickly turn the linebacker room into one of the more exciting defensive units in the NFL. It’ll be up to new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to make that happen.