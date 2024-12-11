Packers Designate Playmaker to Return Ahead of Seahawks Game

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Green Bay Packers have taken a step in the right direction with one of their injured playmakers, designating tight end Luke Musgrave to return to practice for the first time since September 29 as they prepare for Week 15’s next game.

The Packers officially opened Musgrave’s 21-day activation window from the injured reserve list ahead of December 11’s first practice, giving him a chance to potentially return to the 53-man roster and play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

Musgrave injured his ankle in Week 4’s game against the Minnesota Vikings but stayed in the game and attempted to play through his injury. While he remained active for the Packers’ next game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, he did not play any snaps. The team then formally shut him down on October 11, placing him on injured reserve.

The Packers will still need to activate Musgrave to the 53-man roster before Sunday’s game with the Seahawks for him to play — which will require a corresponding move to free up a roster spot — but his participation in the next two practices should be telling.

The Packers (9-4) will face the Seahawks (8-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle at 8:20 p.m. Eastern Time on December 15 for Week 15’s Sunday Night Football showcase.

Luke Musgrave Stood Out as Rookie in 2023 for Packers

Musgrave’s return to practice comes with less anticipation than it would have one year ago. That’s because Tucker Kraft — who was drafted in the same class as Musgrave but one round later — has broken out in his second season with Green Bay. Through the first 13 games, Kraft has the Packers’ second-most receptions (39) and third-most receiving yards (521) and leads the team with seven touchdown receptions.

That said, Musgrave is still a quality vertical threat who stood out as a rookie in 2023.

A 2023 second-round pick, Musgrave made nine starts and played in 11 games for the Packers during his rookie season, tallying 34 receptions for 352 yards and a touchdown on 46 targets. He displayed excellent speed and finesse as a route-runner and used both advantages to get open in the mid-to-deep-field ranges for quarterback Jordan Love.

Had Musgrave not lacerated his kidney in Week 11 and subsequently missed the next six games while recovering from his injury, he could have reached even greater heights. He proved that in the playoffs when he caught six of his seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown, including a three-for-three performance in their wild-card win over Dallas.

Now, Musgrave did not look nearly as effective to start the 2024 season. He caught just five passes over the first four games and didn’t exceed 13 receiving yards in any of them. Kraft’s breakout will also likely limit his usage when he returns to the fold on offense.

The Packers will take all the help they can get for their playoff push, though.

Packers Injuries Looking Better Ahead of Seahawks

Musgrave is not the only good news the Packers received on the injury front ahead of Wednesday’s first practice for the Seahawks. The Packers also welcomed back rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and cornerback Corey Ballentine to practice after both missed the entire week of practice ahead of Week 14’s matchup against Detroit.

Cooper — a 2024 second-round pick — had not practiced since November 20 as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined. While the Packers will have to see how he finishes the week of practice before clearing him to return to action, his limited participation at Wednesday’s practice is a good sign for his game-day status.

The Packers also had rookie safety Evan Williams (concussion), cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion) practicing to start the week; however, coach Matt LaFleur said Doubs is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Javon Bullard, the team’s starting nickel cornerback and rotational safety, was the lone Packers player who did not participate in Wednesday’s first practice for Week 15. He is still recovering from an ankle injury that forced him out of Week 14’s loss to the Lions.