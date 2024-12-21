Matt LaFleur Leaves Door Open for Packers Star’s Injury Return in Week 16

The Packers are fortunate to enter their Week 16 matchup on “Monday Night Football” with a mere five players on the injured list. Of course, it does not help that some of the players are among the most important on the team’s roster, but still, it’s a good spot to be in at this point of the season.

The Packers have not released definitive statuses for their injured quintet, but the list goes: linebacker Quay Walker, safety Javon Bullard, tight end Luke Musgrave and cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Corey Ballentine.

It’s the last two that are of special interest, because if there is a spot on the Packers roster that is lacking depth, it’s at cornerback. It would be especially good to see Alexander back on the field, given his status as the top corner on the team and among the best in the game. Alexander is dealing with a knee injury and has played only seven games this season, and has missed most of the last six games (he played just 10 snaps in Week 11).

Packers’ Jaire Alexander Returning?

Coach Matt LaFleur was not definitive on Alexander, but it does appear that he is on track to play on Monday. Alexander was a full participant in practice on Friday, according to the team’s injury report.

“He practiced. We’ll take a look at the tape and then make a decision,” LaFleur told reporters on Saturday. When asked if Alexander could play, LaFleur said, “Potentially. We’ll take a look at the tape. We’ll talk as a staff and then make a decision.”

Alexander has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, playing only 34 games in the last four seasons. But, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com, he allows a passer rating of just 86.9 when passes go his way. He usually is assigned the best receiver on the opposing team.

As for the general health of the team LaFleur credits luck.