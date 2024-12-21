Packers’ 2nd Round Pick Could Return on MNF vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers offense has been firing on full cylinders for the last four weeks. Averaging 30 points and winning three of four games, it is hard to imagine things getting much better for Green Bay. Yet, head coach Matt LaFleur shared a promising update on tight end Luke Musgrave’s recovery that could add more firepower to an already explosive Packers offense.

Musgrave, who has been out since Week 4 with an ankle injury that required surgery, has been limited to position drills and scout-team reps since being designated for a return from injured reserve on Dec. 11.

According to LaFleur, tight end Luke Musgrave has the potential to return this Monday against the New Orleans Saints.

Musgrave Nearing a Return

After Friday’s practice, head coach Matt LaFleur offered insight into what he has seen from the second-year tight end.

“Just watching him take a lot of the scout team reps, he’s running fast. We didn’t have pads on this week, but everything I’ve seen from him, he looks pretty good.”

LaFleur adds that Musgrave’s speed and verticality bring another element to the Packers’ offense.

“He’s got something you can’t really coach in terms of just the speed he brings out on the field.”

Since 2023, Musgrave has caught eight passes for 204 yards and one touchdown on passes 10 or more yards. On passes of 20 or more yards, Musgrave has five receptions, for 164 yards and one touchdown with a 98.5 receiving grade, per Pro Football Focus.

One concern about a player returning from injury is workload, but LaFleur does not envision that being a problem.

“It’s not like we would go out there and play him 70 snaps, but if we can ease him back into it, I think that would be really good for him and us.” LaFleur continued saying the team could make Musgrave comfortable in his return, “He’s had enough experience, and I feel pretty comfortable with what we would ask him to do to go out there and play.”

Musgrave’s Role with the Packers

Speaking about his recovery Musgrave said, “Feeling good. I’m taking a lot of scout-team reps, which is great, going against the No. 1 defense. So, it’s been really good, just to learn by doing.”

When asked if he will play on Monday, Musgrave said, “Yeah, hopefully.”

In 11 games as a rookie, Musgrave caught 34 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown. He also had 30 or more receiving yards in six games, including six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in two career postseason games.

Musgrave lost his starting job coming out of training camp to 2023 third-round pick Tucker Kraft, which dropped his snap percentage to below 40% in Green Bay’s first four games of the 2024 season.

Before his injury, Musgrave caught five passes for 22 yards in 108 snaps.

Upon his return, the former second-round pick knows his role is not defined but is open to any opportunity.

“I’ll do whatever plays they have for me,” Musgrave said. “If that’s blocking, if that’s route-running if that’s whatever. Whatever they have me doing, I’ll do.”

The Packers will practice on Saturday before hosting the Saints on Monday Night Football.