Packers GM’s Comments Give Major Hint As To The Future Of Former 1st Round Picks

Amidst playoff defeat, one major theme looms over the Green Bay Packers going into 2025.

The need for blue chip players.

Green Bay may be the youngest team in football, but after three successive drafts with additional picks in the top three rounds, coming to a total of a an extra 1st, three 2nds and a third over the past three drafts from 2022-2024 – their Super Bowl window is very much now.

Few would deny that the Packers have plenty of good to very good players, but there are few names that stand out as elite performers at their position.

Despite having three Pro Bowlers, the team has no truly elite pass rushers, and most consider none of the Packers’ three leading wideouts; Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs; to be a true WR1.

Green Bay Not Getting Desired Initial Returns From 1st Round Investments

Two names that Green Bay would have been hoping would turn into premier talents at their respective positions are linebacker, Quay Walker, and defensive tackle, Devonte Wyatt.

Both were selected in the 20s of the 2022 NFL Draft to shore up a previously leaky run defense. And whilst they have both shown a degree of promise during their time in the Midwest, neither have managed to truly embed themselves into the fabric of the team.

Walker’s play has been marred by inconsistency and difficulties in play diagnostics, despite having an abundance of physical traits and ability to play the middle linebacker position.

Wyatt, on the other hand, has almost the opposite issue. Although he has struggled with injuries at times, which have set back his progress as a young player, he has not shown enough top end ability in an in-game basis to make the front office feel truly certain he become a top class player.

Packers GM Gives Indication As To Future Of Packers’ Pair

With both of their 5th year option decisions coming up in May of this year, the Packers have some big decisions to make. And whilst their situations do not need to be in the best possible position come this spring, general manager, Brian Gutekunst – in his most recent end of season press conference – made some surprisingly upbeat remarks about the pair, per Matt Schneidman.

Gutekunst says he wants Quay Walker here for the long term and Devonte Wyatt was the most consistent interior pass rusher. Says both had their best years yet. Decisions on both of their fifth-year options coming up. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 16, 2025

Over The Cap projects that Walker and Wyatt’s options, which have been fully guaranteed since the 2021 CBA agreement, will clock in at a shade over $16 million and $13 million respectively.

Now, the actual salary number in the case of Walker could be problematic, as $16 million/year would put him as the fourth highest paid linebacker in the National Football League, behind only Bears’ free agent acquisition, Tremaine Edmunds; and All-Pros Fred Warner and Roquan Smith.

They all earn $18, $19 and $20 million, and all are considered to be on a far higher level than Walker. So with the off-the-ball LB market having dried up in recent years, it is highly likely that even if Walker is retained and re-signed, it will not be to his 5th year option.

Wyatt, on the other hand, would not even crack the top 25 were he to have his option picked up, with his projected option to be between Colts’ underrated nose tackle, Grover Stewart, and Giants space-eater, Dalvin Tomlinson.