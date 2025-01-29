Hi, Subscriber

Packers Met With Multiple Wide Receivers at Senior Bowl

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals, Green Bay Packers, Senior Bowl, NFL Draft
Getty
Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals catches a long touchdown pass during the first half against the Utah State Aggies at Albertsons Stadium

The Green Bay Packers have one of the best wide receiver rooms in all of football. Their depth at the position is unparalleled, with four legitimate weapons that can be used in a variety of ways. Christian Watson is the deep threat, who they hope can turn into an alpha. Jayden Reed is the gadget, do-it-all-all kind of wideout. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are the bigger-bodied, chew-up-the-middle-of-the-field wideouts every offense needs. Yet, following an 11-6 and a first-round exit in the NFL Playoffs, the team is searching for answers.

One often hinted-at connection is with former receiver Davante Adams. Despite being under contract with the Jets, the All-Pro has stated he is open to a return if his tenure in the Big Apple ends. The Packers do have $40 million in cap space, so acquiring Adams is not impossible. However, it is more likely the Green Bay Packers turn, once again, to the NFL Draft to find a dominant wide receiver.

With the need evident, the Packers are already taking the necessary steps at this week’s Shrine and Senior Bowl events, interviewing multiple receiver prospects in preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Packers Met with Multiple Receivers at Shrine Bowl

According to Alec Courtier of the Packer Report, Green Bay met with Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism III at the Shrine Bowl.

Chism III, a fifth-year senior and two-time captain, has played his entire collegiate career at Eastern Washington. As a junior in 2023, he was selected to the Big Sky All-Conference First Team and AP All-America Third Team. Entering 2024, Chism III was averaging 5.5 receptions per game, tied for second in school history. The 5-foot-11 prospect would shatter that number this season after amassing 10 receptions per game. In 2024, he totaled 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns.

While at the Shrine Bowl, Green Bay also talked with Colorado WR Will Sheppard, per Packer Report’s Easton Butler.

Shepphard is often overshadowed by consensus top-five pick teammate Travis Hunter. Yet, the fifth-year senior proved to be a viable option for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Measuring in at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Sheppard caught 48 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns while using his size to outmatch defensive backs. Shepphard’s large frame gives a distinct advantage and makes him a constant big play threat, as seen by his 13-yard per reception this season.

The former Vanderbilt transfer is also a model of consistency. Over the last four seasons, Sheppard has caught at least 43 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Neither Chism III nor Sheppard project to be day one or two picks. However, Green Bay’s Senior Bowl trip may have tipped their hand on a potential top-30 visit.

Green Bay at the Senior Bowl

According to MJ Hurley of Third Down Thursday, the Packers met with Utah State receiver Jalen Royals at the Senior Bowl. Hurley adds that Green Bay is looking to use one of their top 30 visits on the Utah State receiver. 

Despite initially being unranked coming out of high school, Royals quickly proved he could succeed at the collegiate level. In 2023, he was voted First-Team All-Mountain West after a 71 catch and 15 touchdown season. 

In 2024, the senior snagged 55 receptions for 843 yards and six touchdowns. Royals’ 5-foot-11, 210-pound frame makes him the ideal size for an NFL wide receiver, and his 15 yards per reception makes him a dynamic player after the catch. 

Whether the Packers draft any of the three receivers they have met with remains to be seen. Yet, it does indicate where their NFL Draft focus may be in the upcoming months.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers Met With Multiple Wide Receivers at Senior Bowl

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x