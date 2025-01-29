Packers Met With Multiple Wide Receivers at Senior Bowl

The Green Bay Packers have one of the best wide receiver rooms in all of football. Their depth at the position is unparalleled, with four legitimate weapons that can be used in a variety of ways. Christian Watson is the deep threat, who they hope can turn into an alpha. Jayden Reed is the gadget, do-it-all-all kind of wideout. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are the bigger-bodied, chew-up-the-middle-of-the-field wideouts every offense needs. Yet, following an 11-6 and a first-round exit in the NFL Playoffs, the team is searching for answers.

One often hinted-at connection is with former receiver Davante Adams. Despite being under contract with the Jets, the All-Pro has stated he is open to a return if his tenure in the Big Apple ends. The Packers do have $40 million in cap space, so acquiring Adams is not impossible. However, it is more likely the Green Bay Packers turn, once again, to the NFL Draft to find a dominant wide receiver.

With the need evident, the Packers are already taking the necessary steps at this week’s Shrine and Senior Bowl events, interviewing multiple receiver prospects in preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Packers Met with Multiple Receivers at Shrine Bowl

According to Alec Courtier of the Packer Report, Green Bay met with Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism III at the Shrine Bowl.

Chism III, a fifth-year senior and two-time captain, has played his entire collegiate career at Eastern Washington. As a junior in 2023, he was selected to the Big Sky All-Conference First Team and AP All-America Third Team. Entering 2024, Chism III was averaging 5.5 receptions per game, tied for second in school history. The 5-foot-11 prospect would shatter that number this season after amassing 10 receptions per game. In 2024, he totaled 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns.

While at the Shrine Bowl, Green Bay also talked with Colorado WR Will Sheppard, per Packer Report’s Easton Butler.

Shepphard is often overshadowed by consensus top-five pick teammate Travis Hunter. Yet, the fifth-year senior proved to be a viable option for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Measuring in at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Sheppard caught 48 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns while using his size to outmatch defensive backs. Shepphard’s large frame gives a distinct advantage and makes him a constant big play threat, as seen by his 13-yard per reception this season.

The former Vanderbilt transfer is also a model of consistency. Over the last four seasons, Sheppard has caught at least 43 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Neither Chism III nor Sheppard project to be day one or two picks. However, Green Bay’s Senior Bowl trip may have tipped their hand on a potential top-30 visit.

Green Bay at the Senior Bowl

According to MJ Hurley of Third Down Thursday, the Packers met with Utah State receiver Jalen Royals at the Senior Bowl. Hurley adds that Green Bay is looking to use one of their top 30 visits on the Utah State receiver.

Despite initially being unranked coming out of high school, Royals quickly proved he could succeed at the collegiate level. In 2023, he was voted First-Team All-Mountain West after a 71 catch and 15 touchdown season.

In 2024, the senior snagged 55 receptions for 843 yards and six touchdowns. Royals’ 5-foot-11, 210-pound frame makes him the ideal size for an NFL wide receiver, and his 15 yards per reception makes him a dynamic player after the catch.

Whether the Packers draft any of the three receivers they have met with remains to be seen. Yet, it does indicate where their NFL Draft focus may be in the upcoming months.