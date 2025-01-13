Packers Predicted to Lose Pro Bowl Cornerback in Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers season came to a screeching halt after a 22-10 Wild Card loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. After the game, running back Josh Jacobs pledged to help the roster take the next step, which includes recruiting free agents. While Jacob’s words have already caught the eye of former teammate Maxx Crosby, the Packers will need to make several tough decisions before deciding if being big-time players in free agency is worth the time.

Heading into the 2025 offseason, the Packers will have an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, which ranks 13th in the NFL.

They also have 16 impending free agents, including five exclusive-rights free agents and one restricted free agent. Highlighted by starting center Josh Myers and former first-round pick Eric Stokes, Green Bay will have to determine the future of multiple key players. Yet, one of the most important moves the Packers must make this offseason is resolving what to do with cornerback Jaire Alexander.

One analyst believes Green Bay will part ways with the two-time Pro Bowler.

Packers Releasing Jaire Alexander?

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti predicts the Packers to release Jaire Alexander this offseason.

“The Packers have pushed a lot of right buttons over the course of the past decade or so, but the four-year, $84 million extension for Alexander might go down as a bit of a miss (at least according to their standards),” Ginnitti said. “After an outstanding 2022 campaign, the 27-year-old has missed significant time in each of the past two seasons, putting his future in Green Bay in serious doubt.”

Over the last two seasons, Alexander has played a total of 14 games. In 2023, Alexander suffered a shoulder injury in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, which cost him six games. This season, Alexander missed two games with a groin injury before developing a knee injury.

Alexander suffered a torn PCL on the final play of the Week 8 win vs. Jacksonville. After missing the following week against Detroit, Alexander tried to play in Chicago. He lasted ten snaps before re-aggravating the injury.

The Pro Bowl cornerback tried to come back multiple times in the subsequent weeks. He was a full participant before Week 15 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, but as each week passed, more questions regarding Alexander’s health arose.

Eventually, head coach Matt LaFleur announced the team was shutting down Alexander for the remainder of the season — comments given more clarity following a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Packers’ Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday to alleviate his pain and swelling. He could make it back for Super Bowl if the Packers made it that far.”

Green Bay was eliminated from the playoffs in the Wild Card, eliminating any hope for Alexander’s return and potentially ending his tenure with the green and gold.

Predicting Alexander’s Next Home

Despite Alexander’s lengthy injury history, Ginnitti has a surprising new home for the cornerback if the Packers release him.

“Alexander’s contract contains two years, $37 million remaining, but none of it is guaranteed, and there are no early offseason bonuses to contend with. Prediction: The Packers release Jaire Alexander this March, taking on a $19.1 million dead cap hit, freeing up $6.7 million of space. Alexander signs a 1 year, $10 million contract with the New England Patriots for the 2025 season.”

As the Green Bay Packers enter into the 2025 offseason, keep an eye on the Jaire Alexander market — it could become one of the most intriguing in the next few months.