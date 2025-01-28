Packers’ Xavier McKinney Addresses Rumored Beef With Lions’ Kerby Joseph

The Green Bay Packers made one of the biggest splashes in recent free agency history when they inked safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $67 million contract. He immediately stepped and elevated Green Bay’s defense. After finishing second in the league with eight interceptions, McKinney notched his first All-Pro nod and Pro Bowl selection. He was arguably the best safety in all of football in 2024. However, one other player may be a contestant for that title.

Enter Detroit Lions‘ safety Kerby Joseph. The similarities between the two are staggering. Both are day three NFL Draft picks. Each player has 17 career interceptions. McKinney and Joseph were also both voted as first-team All-Pro selections. According to Pro Football Focus, McKinney and Joseph both finished the season with a coverage grade above 90 — the only two safeties to accomplish such a feat. Oh, and they both happen to play in the same division.

These comparable achievements bred a rivalry between the two as both sought to become the top dog at their respective position. Yet, Joseph has the upper hand in two categories. In a stiff competition for the NFC North crown, the Detroit Lions beat the Packers twice. In their first meeting, Joseph picked off Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love. It was one of Joseph’s nine interceptions on the season, becoming the lone player to have more interceptions than McKinney this season.

Xavier McKinney vs. Kerby Joseph

On January 10th, McKinney posted on X, “We are not the same.” Neither the Packers nor the Lions played that day, but the assumption was his words were targeted towards Joseph due to the post coming within an hour of the AP All-Pro teams announcement. McKinney and Joseph were named the first-team safeties.

However, it would only take eight more days for McKinney’s target to become clear.

Following the Lions’ embarrassing 45-31 divisional-round loss to the Washington Commander, McKinney posted on social media again. This time, leaving no doubt who he was referring to.

And like I said .. we not the SAME — Xavier McKinney (@mckinney15__) January 18, 2025

Later that night, Joseph would respond, believing to be the target of McKinney’s posts.

The two have not communicated publicly since, but the brief back and forth has sparked rumors of a beef.

McKinney Addresses Rumored Beef

On the latest episode of NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov, Xavier McKinney was asked about the social media posts and if something is stirring between the two All-Pros.

“It’s a rival. [Joseph’s] team is a rival. It ain’t no beef player to player.”

McKinney would go on to praise Joseph’s contributions to the safety market this season.

“It’s actually funny cause looking at the year, seeing what the safety position has done. From what they was trying to say about the safety position, they were basically trying to devalue us. Before the season, they’re taking all the best safeties and making them free agents. Everybody getting cut. It’s basically the same thing as the running back situation. You’re trying to make it seem like safeties and running backs aren’t valuable to this game. I think we did a hell of a job this year of showing the league and the world, like, ‘Nah, this position is important and if you have a good one, you’ll see how important it really is.’ In that manner, it’s always respect for helping the game. I feel like this year, we have helped the game in that aspect. We have helped the safeties that are coming up be able to go get themselves a bag.”

The Green Bay Packers’ star then clarifies that if he had beef with Kerby Joseph, he would not hide his feelings.

“Believe me, when it’s me, if I got an issue with you, I’ll let you know. It ain’t going to be cryptic. We ain’t doing that. I’ll let you know. I can @ you. I’ll figure out how to get your contact. I’ll do some of that if it’s really towards you. But if it’s not towards you, which it’s not, I’m not worried about that. That’s one thing I don’t do. I’m fitting to go back and forth with you on social media. I’m not doing that.”

If McKinney’s words are true, then the banter is just another chapter in the Packers and Detroit Lions rivalry. Yet, when both teams face off next year, it is easy to assume tensions may flare up once again.