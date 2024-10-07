Disgruntled WR Romeo Doubs Makes Final Call on Return to Packers

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Romeo Doubs were at considerable odds last week, though it appears the two sides have come to a resolution.

Doubs, upset with his role in the offense, skipped multiple practices leading up to the team’s Week 5 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay responded by suspending Doubs for that game.

General manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur both said in recent days that the team intended to retain Doubs and expected him back. On Monday, October 7, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the latest update in the back-and-forth between team and player.

“#Packers WR Romeo Doubs plans to attend Wednesday’s practice coming out of his meeting with the team today, per source,” Fowler posted to X. “The meeting ‘went well,’ the source added.”

Jayden Reed, Green Bay’s primary slot receiver, is leading the team with 414 receiving yards. He also has 21 catches on 28 targets and 2 receiving TDs. Doubs is third in overall production behind tight end Tucker Kraft, who surpassed him with 88 yards and 2 TDs Sunday.

Through four games, Doubs has 12 catches on 20 targets for 169 yards and zero scores. Had he played in Sunday’s game and earned his season averages, Doubs would have 15 grabs for 211 yards through five contests.

Doubs’ lack of looks in and around the end zone has come, in part, due to the depth among the Packers’ pass-catchers. Dontayvion Wicks, for example, has 29 targets and only 10 catches but 3 have gone for TDs.

Quarterback Jordan Love’s absence from the lineup in Weeks 2 and 3 also cut down the number of pass opportunities significantly, as backup Malik Willis started both games.

