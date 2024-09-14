Packers Add QB to Active Roster With Jordan Love Out: Report

The Green Bay Packers have solidified the quarterback position heading into Week 2 following an injury to starter Jordan Love.

Green Bay is all-in with backup Malik Willis this week against the Indianapolis Colts and made a corresponding roster move on Saturday to cement the depth chart.

The Packers called the number of 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford, who has been a practice squad player since the end of August, to serve as the No. 2 signal-caller behind Willis this Sunday.

The #Packers downgraded QB Jordan Love (knee) to doubtful on the injury report and elevated Sean Clifford from the practice squad to back up Malik Willis on Sunday vs. the #Colts. Love hasn't practiced since suffering an MCL sprain in last week's opener in Brazil. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2024

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported via X on Saturday, September 14.

Malik Willis, Sean Clifford Each Have Minimal NFL Experience

Clifford has a full year of working knowledge of the system, whereas Willis joined the team via a trade on just August 26.

Not only is Willis inexperienced with the Packers offense, he is inexperienced as an NFL quarterback in general. The Tennessee Titans selected Willis in the third round in 2022, and he has started a total of three games in the two-plus seasons since — all of which came as a rookie backup to Ryan Tannehill.

Willis has appeared in 12 total games at the professional level, tallying 350 passing yards and 3 INTs along with 144 rushing yards and 1 TD for his career, per Pro Football Reference.

Clifford, meanwhile, has even less experience. He has appeared in just two games and taken only 13 offensive snaps since joining the league. He has 3 rushing attempts for -2 yards and has never thrown a pass in an NFL game.

Packers Taking Calculated Risk With Malik Willis, Sean Clifford at QB

The Packers are assuming considerable risk by running out a tandem of Willis and Clifford Sunday in the team’s first game at Lambeau Field this season. And how one — or both of them — perform will determine Green Bay’s path forward with Love likely out multiple more weeks.

The Packers didn’t put Love on the injured reserve list (IR), which means they are hopeful he can return in the next week or two. Going to IR means a player must sit out at least four games, but opens up a roster spot in his absence.

Green Bay’s risk is minimized the quicker Love can recover from the MCL sprain he suffered with only seconds remaining in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, wins will be at a premium in what appears to be a competitive NFC North Division and sacrificing one or two of them rather than spending the money to bring in a veteran QB is a decision that may haunt the Packers when division and wildcard races tighten late in the year.

Tannehill isn’t interested in a starting role with an expiration date, per Ari Meirov of 33rd Team, so it’s fair to ask who the Packers could target on the open market that would be a surefire upgrade over the 25-year-old Willis.

However, trade options exist as well. And waiting a full week to try Willis out before inking a contingency plan could hurt a new QB in terms of preparation time should the Packers choose to go a different way in Week 3 and beyond.