Packers Sign Speedy All-America WR Amid Playmaker Injuries

The Packers escaped the convincing win over the Cardinals in Week 6 in relatively good shape, but there are some lingering injury concerns. Most notable is the shoulder injury that wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks suffered, which coach Matt LaFleur conceded could potentially keep him out for the Week 7 showdown against the Houston Texans.

Wicks suffered the injury in the first half against the Arizona, and did not return for the remainder of the game. While subsequent reports eased concerns about the severity of the injury, the fact that Wicks missed the second half is reason enough to be cautious.

“We’ll give him through the week and see where he’s at. I just know it’s always a concern when you have a player who can’t go back in the game,” LaFleur told reporters.

With Wicks iffy, the Packers took a chance on a new practice squad signee: former Kansas State star Malik Knowles, who was an undrafted free agent signed by the Vikings in 2023 and kept on the injured list before he was let go at the of 2024 training camp.

Malik Knowles Was a Star Return Man at KSU

Knowles has good size, at 6-feet-2, and speed (4.48 40-yard dash time) but the scouting knock on him was that he was not quick enough and needed too much time to get off the blocks, as well as an overall lack of ability to fight through contact.

Knowles led the nation in punt return yardage in 2021 and 2022 at Kansas State, and was an All-American in 2022.

Ahead of the 2023 draft, NFL.com’s scouting report on Knowles read: “Perimeter receiver with adequate measurables and above-average value as a kick returner. Knowles is an angular route runner who is much more effective on longer-developing routes that allow him to win with tempo through turns. Lacking suddenness, he will struggle beating press and uncovering underneath.

“He requires a runway to find his speed on run-after-catch throws. Knowles is athletic and smooth as a pass-catcher but might be limited to a role as a potential WR5/6 with kick return value.”

That kick return value could wind up worth monitoring. The Packers have been using receiver Jayden Reed and defensive back Keisean Nixon in the return game, but they probably want to limit Reed’s exposure on special teams—especially as he becomes more and more of a star in the passing game.

Packers Crowded at WR, Even With Injury

Still, the Packers have a crowded roster and are not likely to have a spot for a little-used receiver who only returns kicks. As things stand, the Packers’ No. 5 and No. 6 receivers—Malik Heath and Bo Melton—probably would be No. 3-4 receivers on most rosters. It’s possible the team could look to loosen up the receivers room with a trade before the November 5 NFL deadline, but that is a longshot.

There was a notion that the Packers could look to move Romeo Doubs after he missed two practices early this month to protest his role, then was suspended for the Rams game before returning (with a touchdown catch) in Week 6. But Doubs and the organization appear to have buried any hatchets, at least for now.

Wicks’ injury comes amid concerns last week about receiver Christian Watson (ankle) and tight end Tucker Kraft (groin, shoulder) has had injury worries, too. Both played on Sunday though, with Watson logging 44 snaps and Kraft getting 60—both of which were consistent with their usual playing time.