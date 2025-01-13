Packers GM Brian Gutekunst May ‘Consider’ Blockbuster Trade for $125 Million Star

After making an early exit in the wild card round of the playoffs this year, might the Green Bay Packers be willing to make a splash on the trade market next offseason?

While Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t known for making huge moves for top talent via trade, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report thinks Gutey might want to rethink that strategy when it comes to adding a top-tier pass rusher.

“The Packers have done an excellent job of drafting and developing young talent over the past few years. Therefore, they’re unlikely to go trading valuable draft capital unless a truly premier player becomes available,” Knox wrote on January 12, adding:

“Green Bay’s playoff window is open, so if a legitimate difference-maker like Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby or Sauce Gardner ends up on the trade market, Gutekunst will probably consider it. Otherwise, the Packers will probably keep their picks and trust their ability to find talent in the draft.”

There’s doubt the Raiders would trade Crosby, and the Jets will very likely extend Gardner, but Garrett, who has two years left on the five-year, $125 million contract he signed with the Cleveland Browns, is an intriguing option. Let’s discuss.

Should Packers Try to Trade for DE Myles Garrett in 2025?

Garrett, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, is one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, consistently ranking near the top of the league in sacks, pressures and quarterback hits. Pairing him with Rashan Gary — if Gary remains healthy — would give the Packers a stellar pass-rushing duo.

Again, Green Bay is typically conservative, relying on draft-and-develop strategies when it comes to team building. But the team does have the draft picks and cap space (over $51 million) needed to make a blockbuster trade. The Packers could maneuver their salary cap to absorb his deal, especially if they move on from veteran players or restructure a contract or two.

The Browns may be willing to listen, too. They are projected to be $30 million over the cap for the 2025 season, per OTC. Trading Garrett could provide some major financial relief and allow Cleveland to acquire some draft capital.

It’s also likely the Browns star would love to play for a contender. Garrett has expressed a strong desire to compete for championships and has indicated reluctance to participate in a rebuilding process. Following a disappointing 3-14 season, here’s what Garrett said in December about his future in Cleveland, via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot:

I want to win and I want the Browns to be able to put me and us in position to win. And I’m not trying to rebuild. I’m trying to win right now. I want that to be apparent when the season’s over and we have those discussions. I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something I can see in the near future. Cause that’s all we want to do. I want to stay loyal to a team that shows loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me. But we have to do, at the end of the day, what’s best for us.

Sure sounds like he’d be open to playing elsewhere.

Packers Still Need a Dominant Edge

There’s no doubt a trade for Garrett would instantly give the Packers one of the better defensive line units in the league.

While Gary has been solid, netting 7.5 sacks on the season, the Packers’ overall pass rush has lacked consistency. Garrett, who has 102.5 sacks in 117 career games, would give them that.

Rookie Edgerrin Cooper has showed flashes, finishing with 3.5 sacks in 14 games, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see Green Bay add another defensive end next offseason. Former Iowa standout Lukas Van Ness simply hasn’t developed into the threat on the edge the team hoped he would. He finished with 3.0 sacks in 2024 and has 7.0 over his two seasons with the Packers, which is nowhere near the production they hoped they’d get from the first-round DE.

At this point, trading for a player such as Garrett is a pie in the sky idea, but it also may be the kind of move that turns Green Bay into a superpower.