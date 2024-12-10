Packers’ TE Tucker Kraft Issues Strong Challenge To Team After Loss To Lions

Tucker Kraft spiking ball vs. Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers are in an almost unique position at this point in the season.

They are 9-4, with a very strong chance of making the playoffs – currently lying at 97% according to the NFL official website.

However, resting 3 games behind division leaders, the Detroit Lions, with just 4 left – and with Detroit holding the tiebreaker, in addition to lying two behind second place, Minnesota; Green Bay have barely a sliver of a chance to retake the NFC North for the first time since 2021.

Packers Looking Towards Playoffs, Rather Than Divisional Title

This 3-year streak without reaching the division’s summit would tie the Packers’ joint longest time between division titles since the turn of the millennium, where Green Bay missed out on the NFC North title for 4 consecutive years from 1998-2001.

Yet, despite Thursday’s loss to the Lions all but putting the North out of reach, there were still many positives to draw for Green Bay.

Another turnover free performance from Jordan Love; an offensive line that surrendered just 1 sack; and a hallmark, 3-touchdown rushing performance from stud running back, Josh Jacobs, all gave the Packers nice things to ruminate on during their min-bye.

Tucker Kraft Speaks Out About Team Performance And Future

Tucker Kraft gave a very frank overview of where he believes the team is at right now, and assessed what he believes was a major shortcoming during their last outing at Ford Field, per Matt Schneidman.

Tucker Kraft assesses where the Packers are with four games left: “Last game was a check for us because we had guys playing with — myself included — playing with aggression but not necessary the best technique … this next storm of games, we’re gonna be locked in.” pic.twitter.com/m96ovcEZb7 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 9, 2024

Kraft stated:

“I’d say last game was a check for us because we had guys playing with — myself included — playing with aggression but not necessarily the best technique. There was a few times I went in full head of steam trying to hit a guy, but my angles were off and I wasn’t staying connected to my block, and thats the difference between a tackle on the line of scrimmage versus a[n]..explosive play. So going forward…we’ll take each game one game at a time, one play at a time, and this next storm of games, we’re gonna be locked in – we’re going to be energized; we’re going to bring that juice”.

Kraft’s sentiments reflect an accurate depiction of the Packers’ play on Thursday night, with missed arm tackles and lapses in concentration – such as Christian Watson‘s 1st half fumble – undoing much of the great work produced on both sides of the ball.

The former South Dakota State man has quickly become a vocal presence in the locker room, despite only being in his 2nd year in the NFL – although it is not hard to see why. Kraft ranks 8th in the league in receiving yards amongst tight ends with 521, and 3rd in touchdown receptions with 7.

Establishing himself as a bona fide top 10 TE in the league is certainly not hindered by the 2nd year’s willingness and eagerness to block, routinely opening up rushing lanes in head coach, Matt LeFleur’s outside zone run scheme.