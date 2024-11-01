3 Chiefs Players Earn Midseason All-Pro Honors

Pro Football Focus has dished out its Midseason All-Pro Team for the 2024 season, and the roster includes three Kansas City Chiefs players: starting left guard Joe Thuney, starting center Creed Humphrey, and starting right guard Trey Smith.

According to PFF, Thuney, 31, has given up just six total quarterback pressures this season, which has helped him supplant Indianapolis Colts‘ Quenton Nelson as the NFL’s highest-graded guard.

Humphrey, 25, has allowed just three pressures on 276 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. He also has a 91.8 PFF run-blocking grade, which is the highest among all centers.

Smith, 25, doesn’t have a strong PFF pass-blocking grade (67.3) due to him giving up 14 total pressures on 276 pass-blocking snaps. But he ranks fifth among all guards in PFF run-blocking grade (80.8).

Despite having the highest PFF pass-rush grade (91.2), the second-highest win percentage (18.5%), and the second-most pressures (33) among all interior defenders, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did not make the Midseason All-Pro Team. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (91.0 overall PFF grade) and New York Giants‘ Dexter Lawrence (89.9 overall PFF grade) were selected over Jones due to their overall PFF grades being higher than his (89.6).

Andy Reid Discusses Kareen Hunt Being Named Week 8 Captain

Despite joining the team midseason, veteran running back Kareem Hunt was one of Kansas City’s captains for the team’s Week 8 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid explained the reasoning behind Hunt being named a captain during his press conference on October 28.

“You know, he (Kareem Hunt) was in that class with Patrick (Mahomes) and it’s almost like he kind of never left,” Reid said. “I mean, that’s how I think the guys that have been here see that. Then, the guys that haven’t been here have always heard about Kareem and the guys talking about him. I think that’s – he has that veteran leadership ability – runs tough and so he’s been welcomed back as if he hadn’t left. That’s why we felt comfortable doing that.”

In four games played for the Chiefs this season, Hunt has registered 308 rushing yards on 84 rushing attempts — 3.67 yards per carry — and four rushing touchdowns. He has been Kansas City’s bell cow in the backfield during Isiah Pacheco‘s absence, which is incredible when considering that Hunt entered the 2024 regular season as a free agent.

When asked if Hunt’s workload is sustainable for the foreseeable future, Reid expressed confidence in the veteran back.

“Well, listen, he (Kareem Hunt) didn’t have training camp, so I look at it like it’s the third day of training camp,” Reid explained. “He’ll start picking it up as we go here now. He’s had good work, and I think it will be even more productive going forward.”

Though the two-time defending Super Bowl champions shouldn’t continue to rely on a 29-year-old Hunt to carry the ball 20+ times each game, Hunt’s durability and reliability as a rusher has been a welcomed addition to the roster amid injuries.

Chiefs Face Buccaneers in Week 9

The Chiefs will look to remain undefeated in Week 9 when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium. That game will be played on Monday, November 4 at 7:25 p.m. Central Time and will be available to watch on ESPN.