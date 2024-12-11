Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says Injured Veteran Nearing Return: ‘Getting Close’

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took to the podium on Wednesday, December 11, and gave a promising update on injured veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown.

“He’s getting close. He’s chomping at the bit to get back out there, but he’s got to visit with the doctors and make sure he gets clearance there. But I’d probably say he’s getting close,” Big Red said of Brown during his press conference, via Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs on SI.

Brown has been sidelined since the preseason with a sternoclavicular injury. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on December 1 that Brown was “expected” to be back soon, and if Brown got medical clearance from his surgeon in Week 15, “he could even play in Weeks 16 or 17.”

Brown’s return would be a big boost for Kansas City’s offense. Through 13 games, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is middle of the pack in the NFL in air yards (1,612, 15th) and yards per attempt (6.9, 23rd), according to FantasyPros. Brown, who excels in the intermediate to deep parts of the field, could help the Chiefs push the ball down the field and create more explosive plays just in time for the postseason.