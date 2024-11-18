Chiefs HC Andy Reid Reveals Why Rookie Was Demoted in Week 11

A week after he struggled in place of starting left tackle Wanya Morris in Week 10, Kansas City Chiefs rookie second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia was inactive for Kansas City’s Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

On November 19, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid explained why Suamataia was inactive on Sunday.

“Kingsley will be OK,” Reid said during his Monday presser. “Sometimes you have to take a step back to take a step forward, and that’s what we felt we needed to do there.”

As for the play of Morris, who allowed just two pressures in Week 11 per PFF, Reid gave some praise to the third-year player.

“I thought Wanya got a little bit better this week,” Big Red said. “He’s been doing that for the most part every week, but the injury stepped in on it last week for a while. But I felt like he did some good things. For a young guy, he improved and will continue to improve with reps.”

Chiefs Had Undefeated Streak Snapped in Week 11

The Chiefs’ undefeated streak ended at nine games after a 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions trailed early in the game after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his first dropback of the game and Buffalo responded with a touchdown on the ensuing drive. The Chiefs took their first lead of the game late in the second quarter via a touchdown catch from tight end Noah Gray, but the Bills kicked a field goal to take a 16-14 lead into halftime and held the lead for the remainder of the game.

Kansas City scored just seven points in the second half, and any hope of a comeback was spoiled when Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard intercepted Mahomes with 1:17 left in the game on a pass intended for TE Travis Kelce.

Mahomes finished the game having completed 23-of-33 pass attempts for 196 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Rookie wideout Xavier Worthy was Kansas City’s leading receiver with four catches for 61 yards and one touchdown. Hunt led the backfield with 14 carries for 60 yards.

X Users React to Chiefs’ Loss to Bills

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kansas City’s loss to Buffalo in Week 11.

“As a #Bills fan, winning this game is awesome BUT we know it doesn’t mean much unless they win the inevitable rematch in January,” Hans A. Hansen of Cover 1 wrote. “The difference this time though, the #Bills were far less healthy than the #Chiefs, and won by two scores. Reinforcements are coming.”

“Waking up and realizing the Chiefs are still alone in first place in the division and conference standings with the talent and experience of having won the last two Super Bowls,” Matt Conner of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “Bills earned a great win, but KC remains in the driver’s seat going forward.”

“As expected, the Sky is falling today after losing our first game of the year to a good Bills team,” another person wrote. “It sucks to watch them lose, but they will be fine. It usually bodes well for the Chiefs when they lose to the Bills in the regular season, FWIW. Go Chiefs.”