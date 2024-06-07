Chiefs DE ‘Awake and Responsive’ After Seizure, Says Agent

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson‘s agent, Chris Turnage, gave a positive update on Thompson one day after the defender suffered a seizure and then went into cardiac arrest.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero shared via X — formerly Twitter — that Thompson is “awake and responsive,” according to Turnage on June 7.

The Chiefs, who were scheduled to have organized team activities (OTAs) on Thursday, canceled all team activities that day after Thompson suffered a seizure during a special teams meeting and then went into cardiac arrest, per Pelissero on June 6.

Thompson, 27, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2023. He was active for one game during the 2023 regular season, which was the regular season finale victory over the divisional-rival Los Angeles Chargers.

Twitter/X Reacts to Update on BJ Thompson

Users on X reacted to Turnage’s update on Thompson’s health status.

“Good, this is the outcome i was expecting. I think a lot of people don’t know that the doctors will keep patients in a coma on purpose at times,” another user wrote.

“This is why we have CPR/AED awareness week! Not long ago, we would be reading about this young man’s tragic, unexpected death,” one user wrote. “Because of trained athletic trainers and team access to immediate defibrillation with an AED, he will still play this season and enjoy his life.”

“Another scary incident. Well done to the Chiefs medical team for acting so quickly and effectively. Praying for a full recovery for BJ Thompson,” another user wrote.

“If you’re the praying type please pray for my guy @_BJThompson,” another user wrote. “Thankful for the medical staff who has him in stable condition and hoping God’s healing hands can help BJ’s health improve more.”

Steve Spagnuolo Talks About Incident at Charity Softball Event

During the second annual Kansas City charity softball event at Legends Field on June 6, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke about Thompson before taking any questions from the media.

“Let me say this before I say anything, I’m thinking about BJ right now,” Spags said, via Fox 4 in Kansas City. “It was scary. I think the guys were a little bit scared, I know I was. But a lot of praying and [head athletic trainer] Rick [Burkholder] and his staff did a terrific job.”

Spags continued his praise of the Chiefs’ medical staff by saying, “But everybody you know, to a man to a person to a woman, because we have some female trainers, they were terrific, they did a great job. So we’ll keep our fingers crossed. I’ll let Andy [Reid] handle the rest of that.”

The Chiefs asked reporters attending the charity event to not ask any of the players at the event about Thompson’s situation and to instead let head coach Andy Reid address it during his press conference on June 7, per Fox 4 KC.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions finish their final set of OTAs on June 7, and will wrap up their offseason program with mandatory minicamp, which will take place from June 11 to June 13.