Brittany Mahomes Sends Strong Message to Fever’s Caitlin Clark

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, delivered a strong message to the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark on Sunday, June 2.

Brittany shared on her Instagram Stories, “@caitlinclark22 keep doing your thing!! You’re a baller and it’s incredible to see what you’re doing for the game and women’s sports!!”

Brittany celebrated Clark becoming the second WNBA player to post 150 points, 50 rebounds and 40 assists in her first 10 games. The message comes one day after the Fever defeated the Chicago Sky 71-70 and the ensuing drama.

During the third quarter, Sky guard Chennedy Carter yelled, “You’re a b****” and knocked Clark to the ground with a shoulder shove. While the refs called a foul during the game, after reviewing the play, the WNBA upgraded it to a flagrant-1 violation, the AP reported.

The ESPN broadcast captured Sky forward Angel Reese jumping up from the bench and applauding Carter’s shove. After the game, Reese refused to speak with the media and was fined $1,000. The WNBA also slapped the Sky with a $5,000 for failing to ensure all players comply with the league’s media policy.

Carter addressed reporters after the game but refused to answer when asked if Clark said anything to her before the shove. “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions,” Carter said.

From her Threads account, Carter continued to bash Clark, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick and NCAA Division I all-time scorer. Carter wrote in response to a video of the viral press conference, “& that’s on that cause beside the three point shooting what does she bring to the man.”

In response to a video of Reese giving her a huge hug after the flagrant-1 violation, “my dawg fa sho,” Carter wrote on Threads. “Got all my teammates.”

Brittany Mahomes, Co-Owner of the KC Current, Is Huge Supporter of Women’s Sports

Brittany, co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team, is dedicated to helping grow women’s sports. She and Mahomes helped build CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, the first stadium built specifically for women.

Brittany showing Clark support is no surprise, as the 22-year-old WNBA star grew up a Chiefs fan. Clark attended Kansas City’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. When asked if she got to meet Taylor Swift, who also attended the matchup, Clark said no. “She’s a couple of tiers above my level,” Clark told reporters with a laugh.

While Charles Barkley recently came to Clark’s defense against the “petty” women “hating on” the rookie superstar, the former NBA legend also defended Swift against the “Dads, Brads, and Chads,” who don’t enjoy the singer’s presence at games.

Brittany reposted a partial quote from Barkley’s comments on Swift on her Instagram Stories, “If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser.” The KC Current co-owner then added a message of her own. “Let. Them. Know,” she wrote.

The Chiefs & Patrick Mahomes are Big Supporters of Caitlin Clark

Mahomes spoke about Clark’s talents before the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. “You can tell she loves the game. She loves playing at Iowa,” Mahomes said, per WCVB.

“She’s one of the best college basketball players to ever play. (She will) go to the WNBA and dominate there, as well. Hopefully, I never have to play her 1-on-1 because she’ll for sure be getting buckets on me.”

Ahead of the NCAA championship, the official Chiefs X account posted on April 5, “You cheered for us. Now it’s our turn! All of Chiefs Kingdom is rooting for you tonight, @CaitlinClark22 🏀.”