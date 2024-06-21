Brittany Mahomes Hinted at Chiefs Reunion at Taylor Swift’s Concert

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, became close friends with Taylor Swift after she started dating Travis Kelce.

Swift supported the Chiefs at 13 games last season and it appears the Mahomes will soon support Swift during the international leg of her “Eras” concert tour.

While Kelce, his older brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, attended her London show on Friday, June 21, Brittany hinted that they may soon join up with the tight end.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed on her Instagram Stories last week that she was “packing for a 4 week trip.” Brittany and Mahomes, along with their two children, Sterling and Bronze, are currently vacationing with friends at Parque de Campismo da Praia da Galé in Portugal.

The Daily Mail reported in December that the Mahomes were planning an international trip to see Swift’s concert. A flight from Portugal to London is less than two hours.

Swift performs two more shows in London, during which the Mahomes could meet up with the Kelce brothers in the VIP tent. Chiefs safety Justin Reid shared on his Instagram Stories that he’s also traveling through Europe, which could lead to an epic Chiefs reunion at one of Swift’s shows.

After London, the “Eras” tour moves to Dublin for a three-night stop starting on June 28.

Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Wants Credit for Taking Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift’s Concert in Kansas City



During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on May 23, Mahomes revealed that if it wasn’t for him, America’s most famous couple might not exist.

“I’d like to take some of the credit,” Mahomes said. “I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet was — he was sitting in my suite — so I feel like I was the matchmaker.

“I had some input in there as well, I was like, ‘Dude, just go for it. Just go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it. He’s a great dude and I’m glad it’s all worked out for the best.”

Kelce went from lamenting over giving Swift a friendship bracelet on his “New Heights” podcast last July, to watching Swift perform songs inspired by him at the revamped “Eras” tour in Paris.

Mahomes spoke about Swift after TIME named him as one of their 100 Most Influential People in 2024. “I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life,” Mahomes told TIME. “Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.”

“She’s never not working,” Mahomes added. “Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks.”

Mahomes also appreciated her genuine interest in football. “When she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions.”

Travis Kelce Hinted He’d Join Taylor Swift During Her ‘Eras’ Tour Stop in London



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April, Kelce gushed over his girlfriend’s ability to sell out Wembley Stadium, which can hold approximately 90,000 fans.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” the 34-year-old All-Pro said. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing up.”

When asked if he’d attend the show, “You now I gotta go support. You know it,” Kelce answered.