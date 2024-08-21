Insider: Chiefs Undrafted Rookie Will ‘Likely’ Make 53-Player Roster

It’s not often that an undrafted rookie nearly cements their spot on an NFL roster before the preseason finale. But that is the case for Kansas City Chiefs undrafted rookie running back Carson Steele, according to Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Someone else likely making the 53-man roster: rookie Carson Steele. The UCLA product was a standout in the Chiefs’ first preseason game, then followed that up with extended reps with the first-string offense in Game 2 on Saturday,” Newell wrote on August 21.

“The Chiefs tested him in that second outing, asking him to be a pass-protector on third downs and a lead blocker on some run plays,” Newell continued. “Steele also projects to help on special teams.”

Newell projects that the two-time defending Super Bowl champions will keep Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Steele. If the team does keep a fourth running back, he believes the “likeliest” option is second-year back Deneric Prince, though numbers at other positions will make it tough for him.

“The roster numbers might not end up in Prince’s favor,” Newell wrote. “KC will likely keep four tight ends, given Reid’s preference to utilize multiple guys there. The receiver position could also take up seven spots, with Hollywood Brown potentially missing early games due to a shoulder injury.”

Matt Nagy Talks About Carson Steele Ahead of Preseason Finale

Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was asked about Steele during his August 20 press conference and discussed what the coaching staff wants to see from him in the preseason finale.

“Yeah, that’s definitely a part of it. To see Carson (Steele) do everything that [it] entails to be a running back,” Nagy said. “He had that one big run in the first game. We were able to see some of that stuff in training camp and some of the practices, but that’s not all about just playing running back. You’ve got to be able to [pass] protect, you’ve got to know where to go, you’ve got to be good on special teams. So, more opportunities [and] more reps are going to be valuable for him and then for us, to be able to see where he’s at.

“Again, another great kid. I think back to when I first met him in OTAs and he’s in there every day [at] meetings early [and] he’s in there trying to learn this offense,” Nagy continued. “Now, he can go out there and try to play and put it on us to see what he can do.”

X Users Wrote About Carson Steele

Users on X — formerly Twitter — wrote about Steele ahead of Kansas City’s preseason finale against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, August 22.

“Andy Reid is adding way too much suspense to this season. He needs to go ahead and announce Carson Steele as RB2 and Justyn Ross as WR4,” one person wrote.

“I dont care, I want to live in a world where the possibility of Carson Steele, filling in for Pacheco week 17 as RB 1, Runs ragged over the Steelers to gift gamers best ball championships,” another person wrote.