Chiefs Turn Heads With Super Bowl Uniform Decision

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their uniform pick for the Super Bowl, and their decision is drawing attention.

The stage is being set, and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, in New Orleans.

Plenty of decisions are being made about the game, including what uniforms the Chiefs will be wearing against the Eagles. Well, the Chiefs have announced what to expect on Super Bowl Sunday, and their pick is drawing attention.

Kansas City Chiefs Reveal Super Bowl Clothing

On Tuesday, January 28, the Kansas City Chiefs announced their uniform choice on X, posting a photo of their away white uniforms and the caption, “Super Bowl jerseys are set.” In comparison, the Eagles are wearing their home green uniforms.

The choice is a bit of a departure for the Chiefs, who have worn their home jerseys in three of their four Super Bowl appearances. The last time they wore white at the Super Bowl, perhaps not so coincidentally, was against the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2002 season. In that game, the Chiefs won, 38-35, and snagged their third Lombardi Trophy.

Fans were quick to react to the choice. Most of the responses were positive, especially regarding the patches.

“Can you send me an extra LIX patch that’s sick…” one fan noted.

“The SB patch on the red jersey look so made for each other,” another said.

“Dare I say that they are GORGEOUS,” another said with a Taylor Swift gif.

“Nice time to add another white jersey to the collection,” one more added.

Patrick Mahomes Looks at Every Team Differently

While Tom Brady is often considered the GOAT of the NFL, if Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pulls off a win against the Eagles in another Super Bowl, he’ll certainly be added to that tally. He’s actually already worthy of being in the same category as Brady, but it would inch him possibly above the legendary quarterback to be considered the all-time greatest player even in the league.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Mahomes spoke with the media about how he treats each season differently going in and how that’s helped him succeed season after season.

“I put every single season as its own season,” Mahomes said per the NFL. “Every team is different. You get new guys, you get guys that have to step up in different roles.”

He added, “I just go about my business and try to prepare everybody to be in the best possible situation to succeed. Obviously, it will be awesome. I think it will be something that I look back at the end of my career if we’re able to go out there and get that three-peat, but at the same time, you just treat it as one season and one Super Bowl run, which is always hard to do.”

The February 9 Super Bowl will mark Mahomes’ fifth Super Bowl appearance. Since being in the NFL, he’s actually been at the AFC Championship game every season. So, he’s already made history with the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 26. Needless to say, he’s ready to make more history.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

