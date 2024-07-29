Chiefs RB Reveals ‘Very Overwhelming’ Struggle With PTSD

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was absent from training camp practice on Sunday and Monday due to what the team referred to as an illness.

On Monday, July 29, CEH took to X — formerly Twitter — to explain what’s really going on with him.

“Living With PTSD is no small feat, its hard and very overwhelming,” Edwards-Helaire wrote. “Within the last month Ive Had many flare ups and the Amazing staff here at the #Chiefs have been helping me get through some tough times. I’ll be back rolling next Practice! All Love, Glydro.”

X/Twitter Reacts to Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Post

Users on X reacted to Edwards-Helaire’s post on Monday.

“I’m glad you have a circle of great support, CEH! Sending you healing and calming energy,” one user wrote. “You’ve got this, even though right now it might feel like you don’t!”

“Thank you @Clydro_22 for being open about this! PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] is awful and rears its ugly head out of nowhere at times,” another user wrote. “We love a man who takes care of his mental health just as much as his physical health. And we love you CHE! We got your back!”

“I respect your courage for speaking up and love the Chiefs for having your back. We love you,” another user wrote.

“Sending love dude . Thanks for sharing to let others aware of how difficult this shit really is ! Keep grinding brother,” another user wrote.

“Keep your up king god gives the toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” another user wrote.

“Hope you’re doing good, definitely an everyday challenge! The kingdom loves you,” another user wrote.

“All of us here in Kansas City love you, Clyde! It takes so much courage to battle through PTSD and we all have your back,” another user wrote.

Chiefs Injury Report 7/29

Kansas City’s injury report for Monday was much of the same as Sunday’s except for the omission of starting left guard Joe Thuney. The Chiefs’ All-Pro started camp on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list but passed his physical on Sunday and returned to practice on Monday.

Receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (sick) and Justin Watson (foot) remain sidelined, as does defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (knee).

Safety Justin Reid (quad) and defensive lineman BJ Thompson remain on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Players who are still on the PUP list are defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps), defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (ACL), and cornerback Jaylen Watson (labrum).

Chiefs Dates to Remember

Now that training camp has officially begun for the Chiefs, let’s take a look at the team’s upcoming preseason schedule.

Kansas City’s first preseason game will be on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars and will be played on Saturday, August 10 at 6 p.m. Central Time. The team’s second preseason game will be at home against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 18 at 3 p.m. Central Time. The Chiefs’ preseason finale will be at home against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, August 22 at 7:15 p.m. Central Time.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions will open up the 2024 NFL regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5. That game will begin at 7:20 p.m. Central Time and will be available to watch on NBC.