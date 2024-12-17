Former Chiefs RB’s Wife Sends Message After Abrupt Cut

Former Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife, JoJo O'Connor at the Super Bowl ring ceremony on June 13, 2024.

Less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns, the team made an unexpected roster move.

The Chiefs announced the release of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, their first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. While Edwards-Helaire registered a team-high 803 rushing yards in his rookie year, his production decreased every season thereafter. Despite permanently losing his starting role, he remained a fan favorite.

Edwards-Helaire posted a goodbye message on X, “Love ya KC! A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true! To Chiefs Kingdom , its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love! ❤️ 💛 -Clydro ✌🏾.”

The running back’s wife, JoJo Edwards Helaire, reacted to the news on her Instagram Stories. She posted a graphic of her husband’s message and fan’s note that read, “I hate to see this 🥺 I wish he and his wife nothing but the best, this is a hard goodbye ❤️‍🩹.”

JoJo posted the screenshot and simply wrote, “🥰😊.”

The LSU alum and JoJo tied the knot in Southern California before training camp started in June. Several of his Chiefs teammates were in attendance including tight end Travis Kelce, who flew all the way from his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras show in Dublin, Ireland, to be there for the big day.

While the Chiefs announced her husband’s release just one day after JoJo’s 26th birthday, the couple appears to be at peace with the decision.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Didn’t Appear in 1 Game With the Chiefs This Season

While the Chiefs clinched the AFC West title for the ninth straight season and at 13-1, hold the best record in the league, Edwards-Helaire could only cheer for his team from the sidelines. The 25-year-old was placed on the non-football illness (NFI) list in early September due to his ongoing battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Edwards-Helaire was activated off the NFI list, but never returned to the lineup. Despite not suiting up, he and his wife supported the team in person.

The Chiefs’ decision to re-sign the veteran for the 2024 NFL season came as a surprise after Kansas City declined Edwards-Helaire’s $5.46 million fifth-year option. Edwards-Helaire re-joined the Chiefs on a one-year, $1.7 million contract.

Last season, CEH recorded just 70 rushes for 223 yards and 1 touchdown, along with 17 receptions for 188 yards and a score. In four playoff games, he registered 11 carries for 53 yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Credited Chiefs TE Travis Kelce For Helping Him Through His Struggles

In an interview with the “The Pivot” in November, Edwards-Helaire opened up about his PTSD stemming from a 2018 shooting incident.

After getting drafted by the Chiefs, the rookie then struggled to connect with his teammates amid COVID restrictions. “The only person… who reached out to make sure I’m good, text me on random days, was Travis,” Edwards-Helaire said. “He’s probably been my best friend since I walked through the door.

“Travis is real, real heartfelt. He’s probably not the most religious person but he’s going to speak whatever he feels at the time. I really look at him as a big brother. I needed somebody to lean on.”