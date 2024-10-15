Chiefs Could Pluck Ostracized WR From Jets After Recent Blockbuster Trade

The New York Jets’ blockbuster trade for wide receiver Davante Adams on October 15 might have created an opportunity for the Kansas City Chiefs to trade for a receiver cast aside by the Jets: Mike Williams.

“The #Jets are planning to make WR Mike Williams available for trade after acquiring Davante Adams,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Williams signed a 1-year deal this offseason and the current receiver room is just too crowded.”

Garrett Wilson and Adams are entrenched atop New York’s receiving depth chart, and Allen Lazard will continue being one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ top targets as well. So, that leaves little room in the rotation for Williams, who is starting to return to full health following the torn ACL he suffered during the 2023 season.

Williams’ one-year deal with the Jets includes a $2.7 million cap hit for the 2024 season, per Over The Cap.

What to Know About Mike Williams

Chiefs fans might remember Williams, 30, because he was drafted by the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers in the first round — seventh overall — in 2017 and spent seven seasons in Los Angeles. During his time with the Chargers, Williams registered 309 receptions, 4,806 yards, 31 touchdowns, and averaged 15.6 yards per reception, according to Pro Football Reference.

Talent has never been in question for Williams, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 218 pounds. But what has held Williams back during his NFL career is his lack of durability. He missed 18 games over the last two seasons and 26 games total during his NFL career.

Without doing a deep dive into his tape it’s hard to know how much the injuries have impacted Williams’ explosiveness. However, it’s worth noting that he’s averaging 2.1 yards of separation this season, which is his lowest average since 2020, per Next Gen Stats.

Should Chiefs Have Interest in Trading for Mike Williams?

With Adams and veteran wideout Amari Cooper now off the trade block, Williams is one of the more viable trade options for the Chiefs, who currently have $4.2 million in cap space.

Though Williams’ best days are behind him, he fits the mold of a big-bodied X-receiver that Kansas City’s offense is lacking. He won’t move the needle a ton in terms of improving the Chiefs’ passing game, but he could provide spark plays on occasion for Kansas City’s injury-plagued receiver room.

Users on X chatted about the idea of the two-time defending Super Bowl champions trading for Williams.

“Amari was cheap too and it only took a third. So dumb. Watch us pick up the corpse of Mike Williams now after he was run over by the Rodgers bus last night and this morning after costing them the game last night by falling down and dropping passes all over,” one person wrote.

“Ok, I don’t really want Williams. But we really need to stop saying we already have a Mike Williams on the roster. People, [Justyn] Ross isn’t in the same stratosphere talent wise as Williams,” another person wrote.

“I expect the #Jets to move WR Mike Williams this week,” another person wrote. “I would NOT be shocked if he ends up with the #Chiefs, provided NY pays a chunk of his contract. His agent is Hollywood’s [Brown] rep, so if they can facilitate a trade, KC should be a team in the mix!”