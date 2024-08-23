Chiefs Rookie Defender Called a ‘Star in the Making’ by Insider

During the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 34-21 loss to the Chicago Bears in the team’s preseason finale on Thursday, August 22, former NFL player and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick took to X — formerly Twitter — to give high praise for Chiefs rookie fourth-round pick safety Jaden Hicks.

“Jaden Hicks is a f’ing star in the making,” Riddick wrote on August 23.

Hicks gained some extra reps in Week 3 of the preseason due to Kansas City sitting its starters and took advantage of the added opportunities. He finished the game with 4 tackles, 1 pass defended, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 fumble recovery, per ESPN. Hicks was consistently around the ball and caused problems for Chicago offenses in the air and on the ground while also making an impact on special teams.

Still no idea how Jaden Hicks fell to the Chiefs. The fourth-round pick out of Washington State has been a monster in the preseason pic.twitter.com/8cp9eEIezR — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) August 23, 2024

Jaden Hicks Was Considered One of Biggest Steals of Draft

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 211 pounds, as a redshirt sophomore, Hicks finished the 2023 season at Washington State with 79 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 2.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown, according to the Washington State athletics website. He also had a career-high 34 defensive stops, which ranked fifth among Power 5 safeties, according to PFF.

As a player that can play multiple roles on defense, Hicks is the perfect fit for the Steve Spagnuolo-led defense in Kansas City. That’s why the Chiefs used a day three draft pick on Hicks, though the team was surprised he was still on the board that late in the draft.

“I was surprised, and I’m happy he did,” Chiefs regional scout Greg Castillo said on April 27 of Hicks falling to Kansas City in the Draft. “He fell to us and I think with Spags and Donald (D’Alesio), they’re going to utilize his skill set very well. He’s very versatile. He can play at the linebacker depth, he can play the deep middle free safety, he can play half, he can play quarters, and he did that at Washington State too. He can do a lot, and he can do a lot effectively. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Though it is unclear what kind of role Hicks will have on the Chiefs’ defense as a rookie, his role could become significantly larger in 2025. That’s because veteran safety Justin Reid‘s contract with the Chiefs expires in 2025, which sets up a potential changing of the guards at safety in Kansas City.

Hicks is yet another example of Chiefs general manager Brett Veach finding incredible value in the draft.

X Users Reacted to Louis Riddick’s Post

X users reacted to Riddick’s post about Hicks on August 22.

“How does everybody else Miss players the Chiefs seem to get in the late rounds that’s gonna make a impact in their first year. Totally agreed Louis, this kid is a star and he can do a lot of things,” one person wrote.

“Jaden Hicks already displaying the high IQ. That kid is going to be something special when he finally gets an opportunity to shine,” another person wrote.

“He’s always there making a play. Even when you think Well no one is close enough for that, there he is. Tackling somebody or batting a pass. Jaden Hicks looks fantastic,” another person wrote.