Chiefs $80 Million Starter Under Fire for Poor Play: ‘Costing Our Offense Big Time’

After struggling to protect Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 12, Chiefs starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was heavily criticized following KC’s 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: Jawaan Taylor needs to be [expletive] SAT,” one person wrote. “The amount of penalties on him alone is ridiculous, but it’s costing our offense big time.”

“I sincerely mean this when I say this, Jawaan Taylor is one of my most hated chiefs players of all time,” another person wrote.

“Jawaan Taylor has been a cancer to this team from day one,” another person wrote. “Holding, hands to the face, sack. Three plays in a row. As a lineman, that blitzing corner is your responsibility, especially if there isn’t protection in the backfield.”

“Chiefs need to get rid of Jawaan Taylor,” another person wrote. “Can’t be having these penalties when it matters, and can’t be having these penalties in these types of games either. Clean it up or leave, that simple.”

Against the Panthers, Mahomes was sacked a season-high five times. That’s a big problem when considering they came against Carolina’s defense, which had 12 sacks on the season heading into Week 12.

The Chiefs have struggled to get strong play from either of their offensive tackle spots this season, which could prove to be too big of a problem to overcome as the season progresses.

Kansas City signed Taylor to a four-year, $80 million contract in 2023.

Chiefs Improve to 10-1 With Win Over Panthers

Against the Panthers, Mahomes completed 27-of-37 pass attempts for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball five times for 60 yards.

Tight end Noah Gray was Kansas City’s leading receiver with four catches for a team-high 66 yards and two touchdowns. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt carried the ball 16 times for 68 yards.

Where Kansas City struggled the most in Week 12 was on defense. The unit gave up 334 total yards of offense, allowed 19 first downs, and was only able to sack Panthers second-year QB Bryce Young two times.

After Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard scored a touchdown and the two-point conversion was successful with 1:46 left in the game, it was time for Mahomes to work his magic.

Mahomes conducted a seven-play, 57-yard drive after the Panthers’ touchdown. Kansas City’s final drive of the game included a 33-yard scramble by Mahomes, which put the offense at Carolina’s 21-yard line with 39 seconds remaining in the game. After the Chiefs drained the clock, kicker Spencer Shrader made a 31-yard field goal to give the two-time defending Super Bowl champions the victory.

X Users React to Chiefs Win Over Panthers

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted — and in some cases overreacted — to the Chiefs’ slim win over the Panthers in Week 12.

“Honestly the chiefs are a mess right now. Mostly because of injuries,” one person wrote. “The new people they brought in are not up to date with the plan before the season started, or aren’t athletic enough, ie left tackles and corners. The Chiefs were already game managing with (Matt) Nagy which barely helped.”

“Papering over the cracks, guys,” another person wrote. “A last second kick to win v a 3-7 team you were rightly dominating most of the game, isn’t OK. Too many close call games (and one that got away from you altogether last week) for comfort this second half of the season. Keep it real. Keep the FOCUS.”