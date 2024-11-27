Chiefs’ $80 Million ‘Lynchpin’ Named Top 2 Free Agent Signing in Last 5 Years

The Kansas City Chiefs’ interior offensive line additions in 2021 have proved to be long-term options for the team. But only one of those additions came from free agency, and he was named one of Bleacher Report’s top five free agents signing over the last five years:

Guard Joe Thuney.

Kansas City’s starting left guard was ranked No. 2 overall on the list thanks to how dominant Thuney has been since joining the Chiefs. No. 1 on Bleacher Report’s list was quarterback Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

“Kansas City’s brass made it a priority to keep the signal-caller (Patrick Mahomes) upright in wake of this defeat (in Super Bowl LV). The team went on a spending spree to upgrade the protection a few months later and Thuney — a guard who cut his teeth protecting Brady and winning two Super Bowls over the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots — would be the crown jewel of their new-look offensive line,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote on November 26.

“The 32-year-old has become a rock in Kansas City’s offensive trenches. He’s started 60 games for the club over the last four seasons, earning a pair of Pro Bowl nods and even first-team All-Pro honors in 2023.”

Since signing a four-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs in 2021, Thuney has surrendered 70 total quarterback pressures (54 hurries, 12 hits, four sacks). This season, he has yet to allow any QB hits or sacks, and his 91.4 PFF pass-blocking grade is the highest among all guards.

Thuney has been well worth the money given to him by the Chiefs, who have won two Super Bowls since Thuney joined the team.

Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith Flourishing as Well

Two other offensive linemen that Kansas City added in 2021 and still with the team today are center Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. They were drafted in the second and sixth rounds respectively by the Chiefs that year.

After being one of the top centers in the NFL through his first three seasons, the Chiefs signed Humphrey to a four-year, $76 million extension on August 22. This season, he has allowed just six total QB pressures, none of which were sacks.

Smith has steadily improved each year in the NFL, and this year is no exception. He has allowed 21 total QB pressures this season, none of which were sacks, and is set to be the top free agent at his position next offseason. So, he is in line for a payday as well, whether it be from the two-time defending Super Bowl champions or someone else.

A high level of play from Humphrey, Smith, and Thuney in the trenches has helped give Mahomes more time to work his magic behind the line of scrimmage, and in turn has helped Kansas City succeed as much as it has since 2021.

Chiefs Remaining Regular Season Schedule

The Chiefs’ Week 13 game will be played on Friday, November 29 — Black Friday — at Arrowhead Stadium against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders.

In Week 14 Kansas City has a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Week 15 is an away game against the Cleveland Browns. Week 16 is a home game against the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs round out the regular season with a Week 17 away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the regular season finale in Week 18 will be an away game against the Denver Broncos.