Chiefs S Justin Reid Claps Back at Disgruntled Ravens Receiving Leader

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid heard Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely‘s Week 1 postgame comments about the Chiefs and had something to say about them.

“Well I hope it’s the worst game, it’s the first game of the season. I hope it’s the worst game that anyone plays, because if you’re peaking right now then, you know, that’s bad news come playoff time,” Reid said via the “Up & Adams” show on September 6. “He (Isaiah Likely) had a good game himself so credit to him.”

Reid then went on to explain how the Chiefs will improve as the season progresses by getting back injured receiver Hollywood Brown, the chemistry between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and rookie WR Xavier Worthy will continue to improve, and Travis Kelce will be a bigger part of the game plan than he was in Week 1.

“I don’t see the Kansas City Chiefs being the same team that we were yesterday. I see us getting better as we keep going,” Reid said.

Isaiah Likely’s Postgame Comments Stir Up Chiefs Kingdom

“This is probably the worst game we’re going to play all year. So, if this is the best that they got, I mean, good luck in the postseason,” Likely said after Kansas City’s 27-20 victory over Baltimore on September 5.

Many fans on X — formerly Twitter — heard Likely’s comments about the Chiefs and reacted to them.

“KC actually had like 3 drops that I can remember lol and Kelce was taking it easy. This might be KC’s worst game of the season as well….it’s the first game bro,” one person wrote.

“Talking like that after game 1 of the season is bold. Chiefs lost to the lions week 1 last year and beat the ravens on their own field lmao every team makes improvements after games and there’s still a lot of football left to be played,” another person wrote.

“When you lose you have to say something & usually it doesn’t make sense .. the Chiefs didn’t play well in the playoff game & they still won & champions can do that it doesn’t have to be pretty just win!” another person wrote.

Justin Reid Confident After Week 1 Win Over Ravens

When asked by “Up & Adams” host Kay Adams who he thinks has the best chance of stopping the Chiefs from completing a three-peat, Reid said there’s no one that can beat the two-time defending Super Bowl champions when they are playing their brand of football.

“Honestly, I don’t think anyone has a shot with us as long as we’re playing our form of ball,” Reid said. “I think our biggest enemies will be ourselves. It’s [about] staying true to the process, never relaxing, never taking the foot off the pedal, and just keeping everybody as healthy as possible so that we can go into the postseason ready to go. But I think as long as we keep ourselves into the game, don’t think that anything will be given to us, I don’t think anyone can really challenge us.”

The Chiefs’ Week 2 game will be against the Cincinnati Bengals. That game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 15 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time.