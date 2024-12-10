Former Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Gets Bad News From Browns

Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney has had a brutal start to his NFL career.

After being drafted with the 20th overall pick in 2021, the University of Florida speedster spent just over a season with the New York Giants before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kadarius Toney Never Found His Footing In Kansas City

Despite winning two Super Bowls in successive years with the Chiefs in 2022 & 2023, Kadarius Toney could not manage to establish a strong connection with All-Pro/All-World quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, in an era marred with poor decision making and seemingly endless drops.

And during a critical moment of the season – prior to the AFC Championship game in Baltimore – Toney had a controversial absence, followed by an even more controversial video explanation.

Suffice to say he was not retained for the 2024 season, getting cut this offseason before signing with the Cleveland Browns practice squad in early September.

Kadarius Toney Picked Up By The Cleveland Browns

Even with his impressive natural talents and a highly skilled offensive-minded head coach in Kevin Stefanski, Toney was unable to penetrate the starting line up of a team deprived of skilled receiving talent beyond recent trade acquisition, Jerry Jeudy.

This all finally came to ahead on Sunday, when Toney made his biggest contribution to Browns yet – although sadly, it was not a positive one.

🚨KADARIUS TONEY MUFFS THE PUNT. TONEY JUST FLAT OUT DROPPED THE PUNT. THE #BROWNS WILL NOW LOSE AGAIN.

pic.twitter.com/FIAASUUPRw — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 8, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And, predictably, with it came some unfortunate news, per Adam Schefter.

Browns waived WR Kadarius Toney. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What Next For Kadarius Toney?

Given Toney’s inability to do anything offensively for the Browns, recording 0 receptions on 1 target for 0 total yards, it feels unsurprising that Cleveland felt comfortable waiving a former 1st round talent, even if it was after just one mistake.

The fact that the former Florida man was unable to rehabilitate his career in Kansas City – perhaps the most receiver-friendly team in the league – speaks volumes.

The Chiefs have served as the NFL’s “Island of Lost Toys” for wideouts, helping revive the careers of JuJu Smith Schuster (in his first stint), DeAndre Hopkins and Marques Valdez-Scantling, all of whom put up some of their best seasons in KC uniforms, under the stewardship of Mahomes and head coach, Andy Reid.

Yet Toney could not even put up a cumulative 300 yards on offense (regular and postseason) in his 2 seasons with the team – despite often being one of the team’s top prospective pass catchers.

At this point, it feels unlikely that many NFL teams will be clamouring to acquire the services of the 25 year old Alabama native unless there is a demonstrable change in his attitude and overall output.

Ultimately, however, Toney’s skillset is so impressive and vast, that it would not be shocking at all if one more team decides to give the former Chief a final chance to prove himself in becoming the potential ultra-dynamic playmaker that he can be.