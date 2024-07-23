Chiefs’ Experiment to Switch 1st-Rounder’s Position Is Turning Heads

While the Kansas City Chiefs declined the fifth-year option of wide receiver Kadarius Toney, they haven’t given up on the 2021 first-rounder making a comeback.

With so many drops and penalties last season, he was seen more as a liability for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In 13 games, Toney recorded just 27 catches for 169 yards and one score.

Instead of cutting ties with Toney, the Chiefs are contemplating switching him from wide receiver to running back. He’s taken numerous snaps in the backfield during training camp, which immediately raised some eyebrows. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, July 23, Reid confirmed their experimenting with Toney’s role.

#Chiefs Kadarius Toney in running back drills.. this one, a speed option drill with Patrick Mahomes.. pic.twitter.com/h94C43O4X7 — PJ Green (@ByPJGreen) July 21, 2024

“Yeah, I think that is one of his strengths is to be able to move him around,” Reid said, as reported by AtoZ Sports. “And he had some positive snaps for us at running back last year. And so, I think he enjoys doing that. He’s pretty multifaceted there, with what he can do, and we’re gonna try to utilize it to the best of his abilities there.”

Toney recorded 11 carries for 31 yards last season, including two 14-yard runs, one against the Philadelphia Eagles and another against the Buffalo Bills.

If Worthy ultimately transitions to running back, Mahomes’ top receivers include Xavier Worthy, their 2024 first-rounder, and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, whom they signed in free agency. A huge question mark still surrounds Mahomes’ No. 1 wide receiver, Rashee Rice, following his involvement in a six-vehicle car crash. However, it remains unclear whether his expected suspension will be served this season or next season.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Remained Inactive During the Chiefs’ Run to the Super Bowl

The 2023 season was tumultuous for Toney both on and off the field. One day before the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, Kansas City ruled Toney out, a surprising decision considering he had practiced all week.

Toney’s official designation on the injury report was “NIR (not injury related) personal reasons/hip.” The personal part was due to Toney welcoming his first child on the eve before the matchup. While numerous NFL players have participated in a game one day after their baby’s birth, Toney did not. A few hours before kickoff on January 28, Toney went on Instagram Live and trashed the team.

He said, “I’m not hurt.” In the expletive-filled message, he claimed the team was lying about his health status. “I don’t [expletive] with ya’ll … hip, knee, nuh-uh.”

On February 4, Toney took to Instagram to address his outburst. In a since-deleted message captured by Starcade Media, the 25-year-old claimed his words were taken out of context. “Ion like how dat video made it seem like i was attacking the ones i love when the klips was altered to make it look like that,” Toney wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“I would post the full klips where i addressed who i was speakin on but im passed that …I just hate the image it painted,” he added with a broken-heart emoji. “Smh …they do anything for klout.”

Toney did not participate in the final three games of the 2023 NFL season and remained inactive during the Chiefs’ run to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs Didn’t Draft Any RBs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Kadarius Toney had two 14-yard runs last season — one against the Eagles, and this one against the Bills. Makes sense that the Chiefs have him in running back drills. pic.twitter.com/TY1TwlCFDL — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) July 21, 2024



Kansas City didn’t select any running backs in the 2024 NFL draft. However, the Chiefs quickly signed undrafted former UCLA standout Carson Steele and undrafted TCU star TCU RB Emani Bailey.

While it’s an uphill battle for any undrafted player to make the 53-man roster, Steele and Emani have a real shot. Back in April, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach called the running back position “would be a true battle,” in which Toney could give these rookies a literal run for their money. Deneric Prince and Keaontay Ingram also provide strong competition.

As it stands, Isiah Pacheco is the Chiefs No. 1 back, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire slotted at RB2.