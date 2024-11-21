Chiefs OC Matt Nagy Calls ‘Underrated’ Playmaker ‘Mr. Consistent’

After a two-touchdown performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy couldn’t help but gush over tight end Noah Gray when asked about him during his November 21 press conference.

“He’s been somebody that, since I got here, I’ve really taken onto what he’s done as far as the details, his practice habits, his in-game adjustments, making plays when he gets a chance,” Nagy explained. “You see what he did last week in Buffalo, he made some nice plays. He’s Mr. Consistent. I think it’s very valuable. He’s probably one of the more underrated and under-appreciated guys outside of this building when you look at what he does.”

This season, Gray has caught 23 passes on 26 targets — an 88.5% catch percentage — for 249 yards and two touchdowns. His catch percentage ranks third highest in the league among all non-running backs, per Team Rankings, and he’s one pace to set career highs in all receiving categories.

Though Gray, 25 is technically a backup to Travis Kelce, his value to Kansas City’s offense exceeds that of a typical backup. That’s why the Chiefs signed him to a three-year, $18 million deal just hours before the team played in the 2024 regular season opener.

“Probably the biggest thing that I see is he transfers what he does in practice to the game, and if you look at it from the practice standpoint, every single rep that he gets, he makes count,” Nagy said when asked about Gray’s catch efficiency. “Sometimes I think what’s more special about that part of it is that he might not be one or two in the progression, he might be three in the progression, and when you get back to three in the progression you know he’s always going to be there doing the right thing.”

Gray will continue to be “Mr. Consistent” within the Chiefs offense no matter where he is on the depth chart. But if/when Kelce retires in the near future, there’s no player more fit to fill his shoes than Gray.

X Users Chatted About Noah Gray After 2 TD Performance

Users on X, formerly Twitter, chatted about Gray after his two-touchdown performance against the Bills in Week 11.

“You can easily see why #Chiefs TE Noah Gray got the extension that he did. Team has made him a key part of the offense and he’s on pace to set a career highs in several categories in his 4th season,” PJ Green of the Kansas City Star wrote.

“I like the development of Noah Gray. Extension looked weird in offseason, but you can see why they wanted to keep him around,” another person wrote.

“If I learned anything from that game in Buffalo it’s that Noah gray can be our TE1 when Travis leaves,” another person wrote.

“I still think Noah Gray is one of the most underrated receivers on this team. It feels like he’s always a super reliable option to get a key first down or just the right amount of yards to get into FG range. Love him,” another person wrote.