Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Posts Cryptic Message

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prepares to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, his mother, Randi Mahomes, appears to be going through a tough time.

Randi, who cheered Mahomes on at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs took down the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals over the past two weeks, sparked concern with a message shared on X.

Randi posted on Wednesday, September 18, “I just wish I could somehow make it all make sense… but I just cant. #stillblessed.” While it’s not immediately clear what prompted the cryptic post, the three-time Super Bowl MVP’s mother received numerous messages of support in response.

One fan replied, “I feel the same way, sending you prayers of comfort!🙏🏾❤️‍🩹.” Another person comment, “Life can sometimes be a mystery we never solve or understand. All we can do is keep our faith strong and be the best person we can be.”

Randi appeared in great spirits while celebrating Mahomes’ 29th birthday following the Chiefs’ 26-25 win over the Bengals on September 15. Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, hosted a huge party at the couple’s mansion in Kansas City.

Randi posted a photo of the family, including son, Jackson, and daughter, Mia, from the birthday party. She wrote on Instagram, “Celebrating 29 years of being a mom!! lol Happy bday son i love you #sept17 #blessed.”

She also posted some throwback photos on X. She wrote, ‘Happy 29th Birthday!! @PatrickMahomes I love being a mom to you Jackson and Mia!!! I love you #blessed #Birthday #29years.”

Randi Mahomes Revealed Patrick Mahomes’ Grandfather was Hospitalized Last Week

Randi asked for prayers last week after revealing some devastating family news regarding her father. She posted on X on September 13, “Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 his name is Randy.”

Randi had a mini-family reunion with her father in March to celebrate Easter. Randi, along with all three of her children, and two grandchildren Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 1, posed with her dad. She captioned the post, “Priceless time with my family ❤️ God is so Great.”

Randi’s mother, Debbie Bates Martin, died in April 2023 at age 72. She posted a tribute to her mom on Instagram last month. She wrote, “Happy birthday momma! I miss you every single day. Until we meet again I pray I will always make you proud. I love you momma ❤️.”

Randi Mahomes Received ‘Support’ From Patrick Mahomes’ Younger Brother, Jackson Mahomes

One day after revealing the news about her father, Randi co-hosted an event for Variety Kansas City to help raise funds for the children’s charity. While Mahomes prepared for game day, his younger brother, Jackson, attended the “Heart and Serve” fundraiser with their mom.

The 24-year-old posted a message on Instagram afterward, “Had an awesome day getting to support what my mom loves the most.🖤.”

Randi addressed the vitriol Jackson receives on social during an appearance on the “Got It From My Mama” podcast in February. “As a mother, as I watch a TV station that loves one child, and then absolutely hates the other, it not only affects me, it affects both children and my daughter,” she said.

Focusing on the positive, Randi likes to “brag” about Jackson, since he’s her only child to graduate college. Mahomes left Texas Tech after his junior year to enter the NFL draft, where he became the Chiefs’ No. 10 overall pick in 2017.