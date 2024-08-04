Man Charged With Felony After 2 Chiefs Players Receive Death Threats: Report

The Jackson County Prosecutors office announced on Saturday, August 3, that a man was charged with a felony after he threatened via a social media post to shoot members of the Kansas City Chiefs who attended a Morgan Wallen concert in Kansas City on Friday.

“According to court records, Kansas City police detectives and intelligence analysts in the Kansas City Fusion Center working at GEHA field at Arrowhead on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, officers were monitoring threats at a planned concert when they observed on X (Twitter) a threat against two individuals, who were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, were present at the event,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker wrote. “The defendant confirmed to police where he was located at Arrowhead. The concert was delayed for 40 minutes while the defendant was located.”

Though the JCPO did not disclose the names of the members of the Chiefs the concertgoer threatened to shoot, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones attended the concert.

The man who made the death threat, 23-year-old Aaron Brown of Winchester, Illinois, was charged with a Class E felony of making a Terrorist Threat in the 2nd Degree. According to the Missouri DWI and Criminal Law Center, a Class E felony is punishable by up to four years in prison and the court can also impose up to a $10,000 fine.

According to the affidavit obtained by the Kansas City Star, Brown has no criminal history.

Aaron Brown Calls Social Media Post a ‘Mistake’

According to the KC Star, “Kansas City FBI reached out to X — formerly Twitter — regarding the threat made on the social media platform. At the request of the Kansas City FBI, X disclosed account user information to police.

“Information provided by X led police to [Aaron] Brown, according to the affidavit. Detectives used a cell phone number they were provided to contact Brown and he confirmed his identity, according to court records. Brown told police where he was located at Arrowhead and plain clothes officers detained him for terroristic threats, according to the affidavit.”

Per court records obtained by the KC Star, law enforcement spoke with Brown and his girlfriend. Both Brown and his girlfriend referred to the post on social media as “stupid,” while Brown also called it a “mistake” and “did not know why he did it,” according to the KC Star.

The concert was delayed for 40 minutes while law enforcement searched for Brown.

Twitter/X Reacts to Death Threats Toward Chiefs Players

Users on X, formerly, Twitter, reacted to the death threats made to the Chiefs players on Friday.

“While I don’t doubt that somebody at a Morgan Wallen concert said something they later regretted— we live in an insane world filled with hateful people, and this is insane,” one user wrote. “Also, going after Mahomes and Kelce in their own stadium is a good way to get ripped limb from limb.”

“Threats of violence are never “jokes” and should never be taken as such. So glad the police took this seriously and acted quickly,” another user wrote.

“Good grief. I know the Chiefs have been successful but it’s a game. They are just enjoying living their lives,” another user wrote.